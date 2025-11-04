Dak Prescott suffered a rolled ankle during the first half of Monday night's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. Dallas' quarterback described the injury as minor and said that he will be fine for the Cowboys' Week 11 game against the Raiders.

Prescott will have an additional week to heal up as the Cowboys are entering their bye week. Dallas goes into its bye with a 3-5-1 record following consecutive losses to the Broncos and Cardinals.

Despite the recent losses, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones clearly believes that his team is still capable of turning things around. He pulled off the first big move of NFL trade deadline day by acquiring linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

While Dallas' defense has struggled all year, its offensive line was equally bad on Monday night in terms of protecting Prescott. The 32-year-old was sacked five times, hit nine times and was pressured on 19 of his 39 drop backs.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 69.3 YDs 2319 TD 17 INT 6 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

Despite the hits and his ankle issue, Prescott stayed in the game and willed the Cowboys' offense on a late scoring drive that culminated in his five-yard touchdown pass to wideout Ryan Flournoy. That was as close as the Cowboys got, however, as Dallas turned the ball over during its last two drives of the night. The dagger was Prescott's interception to Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke with 1:29 remaining.

While Monday wasn't his best night, Prescott has been arguably the biggest reason why the Cowboys -- at least in the eyes of Jones -- still have a puncher's chance at turning their season around. The 10-year veteran currently leads the NFL in pass attempts and is the front-runner to win Comeback Player of the Year after returning from last year's season-ending hamstring injury.

While Prescott and the Cowboys' offense has largely been good, the defense's ongoing struggles have largely contributed to Dallas being in jeopardy of a second straight non-playoff season. The Cowboys are also in jeopardy of extending their drought without an NFC title game appearance. Dallas hasn't advanced that far since it captured its fifth and most recent Super Bowl title at the end of the 1995 season.