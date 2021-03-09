Dak Prescott finally landed that coveted massive contract with the Dallas Cowboys, a franchise that seemingly hesitated to reach a long-term deal with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Prescott got his deal done with the Cowboys, signing a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million guaranteed -- making him the second-highest paid quarterback in NFL history.

Prescott will earn an average of $42 million a season over the first three years, the highest in the first three seasons of a contract in NFL history. The $66 million signing bonus is the highest in NFL history, with a record of $75 million coming in Year One of the contract (2021).

The deal was well deserved for Prescott, who has become one of the best quarterbacks in the game since entering the NFL has a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. Of the top eight quarterbacks taken in the 2016 draft, Prescott is the only one still with his team and four of the seven quarterbacks taken ahead of him are out of the NFL.

While Prescott is resetting the market for quarterbacks, here are five impressive stats Prescott has accomplished in his career that helped him land his massive contract.

1. Third player with 100+ TD passes and 20+ rush TD in first five seasons

Prescott joined Cam Newton and Jeff Garcia as the only players in NFL history to accomplish this feat. Prescott has thrown for 106 touchdown passes while rushing for 24 touchdowns in just 69 games. Newton threw for 117 touchdowns and rushed for 43 in 78 games while Garcia threw for 113 touchdowns and rushed for 71 in 73 games (the numbers for both quarterbacks through their first five seasons).

Prescott and Daunte Culpepper are the only quarterbacks to have 100+ touchdown passes and 20+ rush touchdowns through their first 69 career games (Culpepper played six seasons before accomplishing the feat).

2. Tied for second-most game-winning drives in first four seasons

Prescott had 14 game-winning drives in his first four seasons, tied with Russell Wilson for the second-most in the NFL since 1970 (AFL-NFL merger). Only Matt Ryan (16) has more game-winning drives in his first four seasons than Prescott and Wilson.

Prescott's 15 game-winning drives are the fifth-most in the NFL since 2016 (his rookie season). Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, and Derek Carr are tied for the most with 18, while Wilson has 16.

3. Tied for most 100+ passer rating games in first four seasons

Prescott and Russell Wilson had 32 games with a 100+ passer rating after their first four seasons in the league, tied for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. Both are significantly ahead of Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, and Joe Flacco -- all of whom had 25 after four years.

Prescott has 34 career games with a 100+ passer rating through his first 69 games, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (42) and Tony Romo (37) for the most in league history.

4. Cowboys are 31-3 when Prescott has a 100+ passer rating

Prescott finishing with a 100+ passer rating nearly makes the Cowboys unbeatable. Dallas is an astonishing 31-3 when Prescott finishes with a 100+ passer rating in his career, as the .912 win percentage is tied for the second-highest (with Russell Wilson) through a player's first 69 games reaching a 100+ passer rating in league history.

Len Dawson had 32 games with a 100+ passer rating through his first 69 games, going 30-2 in those games (.933 win percentage).

5. Sixth-highest touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history

Prescott has a 2.65 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his career, the sixth-highest in NFL history among quarterbacks who qualify (1,500 pass attempts). Only Patrick Mahomes (4.75), Aaron Rodgers (4.58), Russell Wilson (3,27), Tom Brady (3.04), and Deshaun Watson (2.89) are ahead of Prescott.

Prescott is one of five quarterbacks to record 40 or fewer interceptions on at least 1,500 pass attempts (2,293 attempts, 40 interceptions), joining Colin Kaepernick, Brian Hoyer, Deshaun Watson, and Patrick Mahomes.