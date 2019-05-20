Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz or Jared Goff? Here's which QB from the 2016 class most deserves a new deal

Russell Wilson reset the quarterback market this offseason with his $140 million extension, but he may not be the last big-name signal-caller to get big bucks before the 2019 campaign.

Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff are all under contract with their respective teams, but each of them is also eligible for a long-term deal -- and potentially historic money. The Philadelphia Eagles have made it clear they view Wentz as their guy for the foreseeable future, the Dallas Cowboys have showered Prescott with praise and the Los Angeles Rams didn't hesitate to use their fifth-year option on Goff after Super Bowl LIII.

Which of the three quarterbacks, all of whom arrived via the 2016 draft, is most deserving of a new deal, however?

The Pick Six Podcast crew was nearly unanimous in its decision on Monday's episode.

"You can't have a quarterback who's injured," John Breech said of Wentz. "I'm investing my money -- and giving more money -- to Dak Prescott."

Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough agreed, reiterating that Wentz has missed time in two straight seasons and noting that Goff is far from a lock to be Sean McVay's long-term QB following a late-season regression in 2018.

Host Will Brinson acknowledged that Wentz "could learn a lot from Dak" in terms of "mitigating the hits and damage he can take" on the field, but he also opted to stand against the rest and single out Wentz as the best QB to pay.

"I will take Carson Wentz all day," he said, touting the former MVP candidate's upside over that of Prescott and Goff.

Catch the entire discussion, plus talk on the Jets, Brinson's latest 2020 mock draft and all the latest NFL happenings, on the episode: