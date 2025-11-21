FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) nearly spoiled the defending Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles' banner night in a narrow 24-20 Week 1 road loss.

From Philadelphia's perspective, the absence of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter was a key reason Dallas scored 20 points on its first four drives, including touchdowns on the opening two possessions. Carter was ejected after Prescott stepped between him and rookie right guard Tyler Booker during an exchange of trash talk.

In response to Prescott's involvement, Carter spit on him. Cowboys Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who had his back turned at the time, saw Carter engaging with Booker. Prescott intervened, Carter spit, and the resulting penalty led to the ejection. Dallas has acknowledged how significant that moment was.

"Huge impact. Obviously it starts right there with him in the middle. He's the main reason why they don't feel like they have to blitz, that they can get pressure with just four guys," Prescott said Thursday. "Hell of a player. We were fortunate in the first game to obviously not go against him. But I know he'll be ready to go and fired up for this one. So, excited for it."

How different is the Eagles' defense with Carter?

To Prescott's point, Philadelphia blitzes at the eighth-lowest rate in the NFL (22.5%) but still generates the eighth-highest quarterback pressure rate (39.7%). With Carter on the field, the Eagles' defensive expected points added (EPA) per play this season is 0.16. Without him, it drops to -0.16 -- the difference between the NFL's best and second-worst unit, per CBS Sports Research. Only the Bengals, at -0.17, are worse defensively this season with Carter off the field.

So what will Prescott say to him this time across the line of scrimmage?

"Depends on what he says first, but probably something friendly," Prescott said. "Get on his good side."

Eagles with Jalen Carter on/off field this season (NFL ranks) On Field Off Field Percentage of plays 70% 30% Defensive EPA/play 0.16 (1st) -0.16 (31st) Yards/play allowed 5.0 (T-7th) 5.8 (27th) Yards/rush allowed 4.1 (T-11th) 4.6 (T-22nd) Third-down conversion rate allowed 34.3% (4th) 59.4% (last) Sack rate 7.2% (T-12th) 2% (last) QB pressure rate 40.9% (6th) 36.5% (16th) Passer rating allowed 72.7 (2nd) 91.3 (16th)

Booker has elevated his game

Booker, the player Carter attempted to rattle in his NFL debut before Prescott intervened, is now performing at a high level in the run game. He's helped create lanes for Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, the league's fifth-leading rusher (809 yards). Booker's 77.2 run-blocking grade ranks seventh among guards, per Pro Football Focus.

"You look at T-Book, I think, again he's getting much more comfortable playing guard. He missed a couple games [with a sprained ankle]... but again we like the person, we love the power, we love the position," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "He's got a great matchup this week against one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game in Jalen Carter, which he didn't get a chance to play Jalen last game. It'll be fun to watch him because Jalen creates all kinds of problems. But T-Book's doing great."

Phillips boosting Eagles' pass rush

Dallas will also face new edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium. Philadelphia acquired the former first-round pick (2021) from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline for a 2026 third-round pick. Phillips, 26, has produced 12 quarterback pressures and a sack in two games with the Eagles. His overall 19% pressure rate this season ranks third in the NFL.

"Long, really good pass rush tools, really good motor, but it's the size and the length that creates the problems. He's hard to stay blocked because he's slippery. He gets off blocks very well and he can affect the quarterback because he's got a really cool assortment of pass rush moves that he uses," Schottenheimer said.

"I don't know him, but he looks like he's a guy that studies a lot of film because you see him counter and take a strength of a player and kind of use it against them. I think any time you see a former coach like [Eagles defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] that was around him in Miami (as his defensive coordinator) and then you go trade for that guy, there was a reason that Vic stood on the table and said, 'Hey, I want Jaelan Phillips here.' I think he's proven why Vic felt so strongly about it. There's a reason he was a high first-round pick."

Strength vs. strength: Cowboys' attack vs. Eagles' front

Dallas' offense has been just as impactful as Carter and Phillips are defensively. Prescott (2,587 passing yards, fifth in the NFL), Williams (809 rushing yards, fifth) and wide receiver George Pickens (908 receiving yards, second) are each performing like top-five players at their positions. The Cowboys rank No. 2 in scoring (29.6 points per game) and are the only team entering Week 12 with players in the league's top five for passing, rushing and receiving.

"Big difference. He's [Carter] a really good player and he's packaged in there with some really good players. Jordan Davis is obviously an incredible player as well. Jaelan Phillips, I mean, the front … this is a hell of a defense," Schottenheimer said. "I think they're best in the league, I think. It's going to be really tough, but we love that challenge. We think we're pretty good too."