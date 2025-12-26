The difference between 7-9-1 and 8-8-1 may seem insignificant to those outside the Dallas Cowboys' facility, but it means something to quarterback Dak Prescott. Although the team's season finale at the New York Giants next weekend won't have any playoff implications, Prescott is determined to play and win.

Prescott led the Cowboys to a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday, but he will feel the remnants of that victory for a few days. Prescott was hit 11 times, and he was brought down for six sacks.

That being the case, the Cowboys may be inclined to protect their franchise quarterback next week. Prescott understands that perspective, but he wants the opportunity to close out the season with a win.

"I love this game," Prescott said. "I love any opportunity I get to play it. That being said, if I get to go out there, I'm gonna give my best. I'm gonna prepare the same way. I'm gonna be the same player that you guys know. I understand the reasons why maybe not. If I'm approached with that, I'll handle that then."

Prescott said there's a "big difference" between finishing 8-8-1 and 7-9-1. The Cowboys quarterback said that, in a fully healthy season, he's never finished below .500 and wants to keep that streak alive.

"A lot of pride," Prescott said. "I think that's another reason to play at this point. I want to play. And in a season of being healthy, I've never had in all of my career life or career, a season under .500. That tie is going to come into play really well. It's a huge difference. It's just pride. It's pride, honestly."

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he would make a decision on Prescott after enjoying Christmas festivities.

"It's Christmas," Schottenheimer said. "I'm gonna enjoy Christmas. I'm gonna have some eggnog. I'll deal with that when I get to looking back at the film. But definitely some eggnog, and we're playing to win."

With one week left to go, Prescott has put together one of the best seasons of his career. After throwing for 307 yards on Christmas, he now leads the NFL in passing yards with 4,482, and he's thrown 30 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. If Prescott does play next week, he'll have a great opportunity to juice those numbers against an anemic Giants defense.