Dak Prescott doesn't seem to regret leaving Aaron Rodgers 73 seconds to score

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers played one of the best games of the 2017 season on Sunday afternoon, ultimately trading the lead back-and-forth five times in the fourth quarter before the Packers came away with a 35-31 win. The game was defined, of course, by the fact that the Cowboys gave Aaron Rodgers the football back with too much time on the clock for the second time in nine months, and for the second time in nine months, they ended up losing the game.

Here's how it went down: Dallas, down 28-24 after Terrance Williams let a ball go right through his hands and into the waiting arms of Damarious Randall (who promptly took it to the house), took over the football at its own 25-yard line with 9:56 on the clock. 14 plays and 7:56 later, the Cowboys had the ball with 1st-and-10 at the Packers 19-yard line.

The Cowboys ran it with Ezekiel Elliott on first down and got to the 11... and then dialed up a fade route to Dez Bryant on second down. That decision turned out to be their undoing, because on the next play, Dak Prescott ran the read-option to perfection and walked right into the end zone, giving the Cowboys a 31-28 lead.

The problem, of course, is that Dak scored with 73 seconds left on the clock, which left Aaron Rodgers just enough time to do this:

Again, this was the second time in nine months the Cowboys scored with enough time left for Rodgers to engineer a game-winning drive against them in their own building. We all remember that throw to Jared Cook in the divisional round of last year's playoffs.

Dak Prescott, though, doesn't feel like scoring too early was the wrong move.

Dak Prescott: "I'm going to trust my defense. This is a team game. ... I'm going to trust those 11 guys on defense to make a play." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2017

That defense let him down in January, and it let him down again Sunday. We'll see how the Cowboys play it if they wind up in the same situation again in the future.