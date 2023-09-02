The Dallas Cowboys saw improvement last season, with their first playoff road game since 1992, but still fell short of expectations with a loss in the divisional round. Heading into the season, the team's offense is seeing some changes and quarterback Dak Prescott believes the team has the elements needed to make big plays in 2023.

The 30-year-old not only complimented the athletic abilities of his teammates, but added that they are also able to create highlight moments.

"Yeah, a lot of speed. You can name a lot of guys," Prescott said (via the team website). "[We have a] few guys that have speed but are playmakers. Speed is one thing, but to be a playmaker is another thing."

Prescott, who has a goal of throwing fewer interceptions this season, said he works with his offensive weapons to help them be the best they can be. Prescott said these players will help him become more successful at his position, working with that goal of turning the ball over less.

"For me, it's about getting these guys the ball," Prescott said. "Whether it's in the run game or the pass game, or just out in space to allow them to do what they do best -- break tackles, make people miss and show off their speed. We've got a handful of guys and that's going to make my job easier."

The Cowboys offense features running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup. Cooks joined the Cowboys this offseason and brings a lot of speed to the group.

Return specialist KaVontae Turpin had a Pro Bowl year last season in his first year in the league.