Dak Prescott explains why he won’t accept a bargain contract like the one Tom Brady has

For the past three seasons, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been one of the best bargains in football.

When Prescott was drafted in 2016, he signed a four-year deal with the Cowboys that was worth an average of just $680,000 per year. To put that in perspective, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins -- three quarterback who didn't even make the playoffs in 2018 -- all have deals that are worth more than $28 million per year.

Although Prescott has been a steal for the Cowboys, any bargain they're getting is going to end this offseason and that's because he's now eligible for an extension. Currently, there are a total of 11 quarterbacks making more than $20 million per year and based on what the Cowboys have said about Prescott, he's a lock to be joining that club before the start of the 2019 season, and he might even become one of the rare quarterbacks making more than $25 million per year.

One thing's for sure though: when negotiations begin for Prescott's new deal, don't look for the Cowboys quarterback to go the Tom Brady route. Brady is basically the only quarterback in the NFL who regularly signs for below-market value, and unless Prescott finds a rich wife, it doesn't sound like he plans on emulating Brady.

"Nobody's wife makes as much money as his wife does either," Prescott said, via USA Today. "When Tom Brady isn't the breadwinner in the home, then that's a great problem to have. So in that case, he can do that. He can do his contract however you want to do it."

Not only is Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, worth an estimated $400 million, but she was the highest-paid model in the world for 15 years (2002-16). Since Brady doesn't go after every penny when he negotiates a new deal, that leaves the Patriots plenty of money to throw at other players. Brady's cap hit in 2018 was $22 million, which didn't even rank in the top 10 among quarterbacks.

Prescott wouldn't say what number he'll be looking for in his contract negotiations, but he did say that he expects the Cowboys to pay him fairly while also paying their other players who will soon be up for extensions, like Byron Jones and Amari Cooper.

"I think the team knows how to pay what's deserved," Prescott said. "and pay those other people at the same time what's deserved without being frugal."

The good news for Prescott is that it sounds like the Cowboys are getting ready to break the bank for him. At the Senior Bowl in January, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones hinted that a big contract will likely be coming for Prescott.

"I think the [quarterback] market is what the market is," Jones said. "We've all seen it. So, I think, you know, there's not really a lot to get a feel for in terms of knowing what it is. I think the contracts are out there for everybody to see. It's always good to be a quarterback though. Especially one that wins, is a winner."

If winning gets you paid, then Prescott should be in good shape heading into negotiations. Not only has he compiled an overall record of 32-16 during his time with the Cowboys, but he's led them to the playoffs two times in his first three seasons with the team.

