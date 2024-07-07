Dak Prescott, who has undoubtedly heard the noise regarding the status of his right foot, has decided to provide an update less than three weeks before the start of training camp.

Prescott, days after it was reported that he is dealing with a "very mild" foot sprain, shared the following image of himself walking without the assistance of a boot. Days earlier, an image of the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback wearing a boot on his right foot went viral, followed by the report of his injury.

"Just some Boot Boys in Mexico," Prescott wrote on social media while alluding to the previous image of him wearing a boot.

The report regarding Prescott's foot had stated that he was no longer wearing a boot after being in one for a week. The injury isn't expected to impact Prescott's status for training camp.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 69.5 YDs 4516 TD 36 INT 9 YD/Att 7.65 View Profile

It's been an unusually noisy offseason for the Cowboys, who are no strangers to being in the spotlight. Among the headlines from Dallas this offseason has been the lingering contract situations involving Prescott, wideout CeeDee Lamb and star defender Micah Parsons.

Lamb is not expected to participate in training camp unless he receives a new deal. The Pro Bowl wideout is currently slated to play the 2024 season under his fifth-year option. Lamb tallied over $100,000 in fines after skipping the team's mandatory minicamp.

While Lamb may get a new deal sometime soon, one doesn't appear to be on the horizon for Parsons or Prescott, at least not this year. Parsons -- who has two years left under his rookie deal after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option -- has said that he is OK playing this year under his current deal. Prescott would surely like to have a new deal, but it seems that the Cowboys' plan is to play out this season before evaluating their quarterback situation.

Prescott, who will turn 31 later this month, is entering his ninth season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback. Last season, Prescott was named to his third Pro Bowl after leading the NFL in pass attempts and touchdown passes. He's less than 3,500 yards from passing Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman for No. 2 all-time on the team's career passing list.