After the Dallas Cowboys acquired ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens this offseason, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott quickly defended the team's new addition and said he was anxious to work with the budding star.

And with training camp set to begin later this month in Oxnard, California, Prescott expects an immediate positive impact from the former second-round pick who battled through various controversies at his previous stop leading to his departure.

"You turn on that guy's tape, he's getting separation," Prescott told reporters on Tuesday. "He's got separation even when he's not getting the ball at times. And when he doesn't have separation, he's still making the catches.

"It's not going to be hard. For me, it's about getting the ball near that guy, and he will be George Pickens. Go turn on the tape. He's great at doing it."

Pickens' highlight film after his three seasons in the NFL includes numerous acrobatic catches and dominant play. However, his series of questionable decisions when not starring downfield is something he'll need to correct in Dallas.

The Cowboys' goal is to keep Pickens' emotions in check and relieve some of the pressure off Lamb, one of the league's top pass-catchers. This pairing could be one of the NFC East's most lethal combinations given Pickens' production levels.

Prescott spent time with Pickens this summer and hasn't noticed any of the negative attitude connotations attached to him previously.

"That knowledge, that involvement, it shows you a guy that loves football and that, to me, delegates a lot of the things you heard in the past about him," Prescott told the team's official site. "Great dude, loves his teammates and is excited as hell for this season. I know he is, and I know he's happy to be in a fresh new spot and excited for what he's going to do for us."

Pickens said after his exit from the Steelers this offseason that a fresh start was needed.

"Just taking one day at a time," Pickens said. "I feel like everybody in the world is working on growing on their bettering of their self. I feel like growth for me is taking a great direction in me coming to the Cowboys. I can't change anyone's opinion.

"Me, personally, I just continue to grow. Everyone in the world has to grow as you get older and older. I'm just trying to build a winning culture, which they already have at the Cowboys. I'm just glad to be joining."

Pickens reportedly impressed during minicamp last month and should make the transition to the Cowboys' wideout room as a featured addition in the passing game without a hitch.