FRISCO, Texas -- New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer entered his first season in charge aiming to be a physical, run-centric football team. He reveres his former boss Pete Carroll, someone who helped him mold that philosophy.

Yet entering Week 5, Dak Prescott leads the NFL in pass attempts (166), pass completions (121) and pass yards (1,119) for the 1-1-2 Cowboys.

"Yeah, I wouldn't say that's how we want to play it. I think we want to be a physical football team that pounds the football and uses play-action passes to create explosives. But I think he [Prescott] does show you that we can play within the game -- however the game needs to go. I think that's important, that we can adjust," Schottenheimer said Wednesday.

"The Chicago game is the big one that jumps out at me. We had to go [fast] into the fourth quarter, so those numbers get elevated, plus you're playing into overtime two out of four weeks. As we've all learned, those overtime periods go fast, and there's a little more that you do in that regard than just passing. ... When you put it all together on the board, you don't expect to throw 43 pass attempts [41.5 pass attempts per game, most in the NFL entering Week 5] in a game."

Prescott's passing volume surprised him when he was asked about it after practice Thursday, but that doesn't mean he views it as a bad thing.

"It's just about doing my job and whatever it takes at that time, whether it's handing off, play action, screens, understanding the down and distance and checking it down. I think being smart with the ball always makes a coordinator feel comfortable calling another shot when you're not always taking them and being calculated on when you want to. That's probably part of also a couple more passes being thrown in that way, just with the way the game has been played. Whatever they need me to do, I'll do."

Dallas needed Prescott to carry the offense in its "Sunday Night Football" showdown with former Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers. He delivered, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns on 31 of 40 passing while also adding a 2-yard rushing touchdown against a Packers defense that entered Week 4 leading the league in scoring defense (14.7 points per game allowed).

Putting the team on his back is something Prescott has been doing the past three games, as he's completed at least 30 passes with a 70% completion rate in each. The only other players to do so in three straight games in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) are Drew Brees (three in a row in 2011), Kirk Cousins (four in a row in 2018) and Patrick Mahomes (three in a row in 2023).

"I'll throw it 60 times a game if they want me to. I hope I don't have to, that means the run game's not working. So, whatever they need me to do, I'll do," Prescott said. "I feel as confident, I feel I'm playing the best. I've got all ownership, I guess you can say, in this offense, whether it's getting into another play or getting out of a certain play. So, for me, it's just about continuing to build and put it all together with four games in."

Dak Prescott's 2025 statistics

NFL Rank Completion percentage 72.9% 3rd Completions 121 1st Pass attempts 166 1st Pass yards 1,119 1st* Pass touchdowns 6 T-14th Expected points added (EPA)/dropback 0.17 7th

* Would be the first Cowboys QB ever to lead the NFL in pass yards in a single season

"He's an outstanding player. He gives us a chance to win every game. When you're evaluating where we are at right now in terms of pass attempts, it's just been about what you have to do to win the game," Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams said. "He's doing a good job of calling the plays that we need to try to win. ... I think he's done an outstanding job. ... There's nobody else I'd rather have."

Prescott is also throwing the football to at least one elite talent at all times between CeeDee Lamb, who is currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain, and George Pickens, the only player with at least 150 catches since he entered the league in 2022 with a yards per reception average of 16 yards. Prescott and Pickens connected on eight completions for 134 yards, the second-most receiving yards in a game in the 24-year-old Pickens' career, and two touchdowns against the Packers.

"He's playing super good," Pickens said of Prescott. "When I was looking from the outside in, I could only see what you guys said about him and stuff like that. Playing with him now, it's way different. ... I don't see the hate that he gets. He's a cool dude. He makes great plays. Quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. I don't know what there's not to like."

The Cowboys quarterback has supreme confidence in Pickens' ability to bring down any jump ball. That was evident by Prescott's 28-yard completion to the 1-yard line at the end of the first half against the Packers in which Pickens came down with the football over cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Evan Williams.

"Yeah, it's huge [having Pickens]. I don't think that was any surprise to either of us or any of these guys in the locker room who's watched us from the spring practice and attack the defense. But it definitely was a show, right, for the rest of the league and put them on notice," Prescott said. "So it's about continuing to build and understanding when Cee comes back that you just got another big-time weapon. Got two 1's [No. 1 wide receivers] and guys that you can move around, guys that you can trust in different positions. You can trust on dang near any route, and yeah we just got to make sure that we build from last weekend and that we're only getting better this week."

Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs interrupted Pickens' press conference outside the team's locker room Thursday to ask the wide receiver a pressing question: "Are you in your bag?"

"Yeah, yeah most definitely. I'm definitely in my bag," Pickens said smiling.

Expect even more Prescott-to-Pickens fireworks against the 0-4 New York Jets on Sunday. New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn's Detroit Lions defenses ran man coverage at the fifth-highest rate in the league (32.2%) during his tenure as defensive coordinator. Through four games in 2025, New York is top 10 in man coverage rate (31%). Pickens' seven contested catches entering Week 5 ranked third-most in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, behind Ricky Pearsall and Puka Nacua.

"I most definitely get excited when I see man coverage because it's one on one," Pickens said. "They definitely play a few zones, every team does. Definitely excited to see man."

Pickens has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in both career matchups against the Jets while with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 of the 2022 season (six catches for 102 yards on eight targets) and in Week 7 of the 2024 season (five catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on nine targets).

However, when specifically matched up with All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, Pickens' production looks a little different: one catch for 12 yards on five targets. Expect another showdown Sunday, as Gardner shadowed the Steelers' DK Metcalf (one catch for 11 yards on four targets) in Week 1, the Bills' Keon Coleman (one catch for seven yards on one target) in Week 2 and the Buccaneers' Mike Evans (two catches for 22 yards on four targets) in Week 3.

"I went against him for a few years. ... More rangy. We're the same size. It's just going to be a good matchup," Pickens said.

Can he run past Gardner when they line up across from each other at MetLife Stadium? Get your popcorn ready.

"My mindset is always that for any DB, but I just want to be efficient. Last game, I was efficient, but we ended in a tie. I just want to get the victory."