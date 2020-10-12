Dak Prescott is all about his family, and his family is all about him. Having lost one of his brothers this season after the death of 31-year-old Jace Prescott in April, the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback found comfort in both therapy to help battle depression and anxiety, and family members like his other brother, Tad Prescott. So when the two-time Pro Bowler went down in the Week 5 battle with the New York Giants with a gruesome ankle injury and was subsequently transported to the hospital for an evening that will include season-ending surgery, the latter made sure he was right there the whole time.

And his message from the hospital is a poignant one, warning all doubters of what's to come after what is set to be a long road to recovery for the Cowboys QB.

"God is good, and he'll be back STRONGER than ever," said Prescott's brother on Twitter. "I f---king guarantee it. Let's go Dak. Continue to walk by FAITH and I'll make sure you continue to FIGHT."

And now, the Cowboys must again adapt to a critical roster loss, the biggest one to date, though they will do so with the benefit of sitting in first place after five weeks. They were able to pull out the 37-34 win over the Giants as they finished the rally started by Prescott, but his loss is a crushing blow to a team that can't truly afford another. The club is already without starting tackles La'El Collins and Tyron Smith for the season, and so as they look to Andy Dalton to carry the load going forward, it won't be an easy go.

For Prescott, next week will mark the first time in his four-year NFL career that he's missed a single game, a testament to his ironclad durability -- his streak of starts being ended only by a freak play wherein his foot got caught between the turf at AT&T Stadium and the full weight of a Giants defender.

Prescott burst out of the gate to historic statistical levels through the first four games of 2020 as he continued to push the bar higher in his soon-to-be-revisited contract talks with the Cowboys. For now, all he can do is heal and get better for the 2021 season, and that will presumably still be in a Dallas uniform, with his family next to him cheering him on as always.