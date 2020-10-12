The sky is currently dark in Dallas. The silver lining to the cloud is the win the Cowboys were able to snatch away from the visiting New York Giants in Week 5, but it cost them Dak Prescott for the remainder of the 2020 season. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was carted off in the third quarter with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle following a short run toward the first down marker, sparking a wave of visible emotion from both his teammates and those in the owner's suite -- where members of the Jones family could be seen hugging and wiping away tears.

On the field, Prescott himself was bawling, both from the excruciating pain of the injury and the reality sinking in that he wouldn't take another snap this season. For a player who's started in all 69 games since joining the Cowboys in 2016 as a fourth-round pick, it's a tough pill to swallow. It's one Ezekiel Elliott is himself trying to come to terms with -- given the strength of the bond he and Prescott have.

"I mean, it sucks," Elliott told media following the game. "Yeah, it sucks. Honestly, I know we won, but it just sucks to lose Dak -- our leader. I was talking to the guys and this is going to take all of us. It's going to take all of us to fill that void that we are going to be missing from 4. We just gotta go out there and play for him."

Prescott has now undergone successful surgery to repair the ankle, putting him on track for a 2021 return.

The careers of both Elliott and Prescott are forever linked, the two entering the Cowboys locker room in the same draft year and being integral to each other's success over the years. And like Prescott, Elliott himself has been a similar type of ironman in that he hasn't missed a start due to injury. The relationship between the two is ironclad, and Elliott is ready to rally the troops as he did on Sunday evening, when he helped make sure Prescott's injury wasn't in vain.

"It's tough," Elliott said. "It's tough because we came [in] together and through the years, we have become such close friends, and I know how much this means to him and how much being out there for this team means for him. So, it's hard. But all we can do right now is support him. We just gotta support 4 and make sure he is good, and go out there and win ballgames for him."

It's a sentiment shared by all and especially rookie first-round pick CeeDee Lamb, who's established an instant chemistry with Prescott in the first five games together. Lamb reached out to Prescott immediately following the game but ahead of his surgical procedure, with a heartfelt message that's sure to help carry the QB through his road to recovery.

"[I told him] that I appreciate everything he has done for me as far as being a rookie receiver and learning, you know, the offense," Lamb said. "He has put in countless of times and effort just to helping me, you know, get comfortable in this offense and I can't thank him enough. And I kinda told him that. We are going to hold it down as far as this team.

"We know what is at stake. And I told him we are going to hold it down till we get to see him again on the field with us."