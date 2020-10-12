It was a bittersweet Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys. They found a way to overcome their mistakes on both sides of the ball to steal a win from the New York Giants that could've easily gone the other way, but they lost Dak Prescott in the process, and not just for a game or two. Prescott is presumably done for the season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, following a tackle that pinned his leg between the turf and the falling defender. He was carted off and rushed to the hospital where he was to undergo surgery Sunday evening.

The procedure is now complete and was a success, the team announced, and Prescott will be released from the hospital at some point on Monday. And with that, his long and arduous road to recovery begins, but owner Jerry Jones believes few are as equipped as the two-time Pro Bowler to bounce back from such a devastating injury.

"We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury," Jones said in a statement. "The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere. I know this young man very well. I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life.

"And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him. He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

This will mark the end of an ironman streak for the former fourth-overall pick who once entered training camp as a rookie as the fourth-string quarterback, but who has since taken the NFL by storm in historic, record-setting fashion. Prescott logged 69 consecutive starts since entering the league in 2016 -- having not missed a single game -- and was racking up legendary numbers as he tried to counterbalance a defense that was allowing more than 36 points per game weekly.

The mantle for 2020 will now pass to Andy Dalton, who was able to finish the rally Prescott started on Sunday against the Giants, helping the Cowboys move to 2-3 on the season.