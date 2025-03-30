The 2024 season was a trying one for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Coming off a 2023 campaign in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes and finished second in MVP voting, Prescott took a step backward as the Cowboys struggled on both sides of the ball.

Things then went from bad to worse when the quarterback tore his hamstring, with the tendon becoming disconnected from the bone. He was eventually placed on injured reserve after undergoing season-ending surgery. He's been rehabbing the injury ever since, and video emerged earlier this week of Prescott throwing again.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Cowboys executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones said he feels good about Prescott's rehab.

"Dak's doing great," Jones said, via The Athletic. "He's coming along. He's very thrilled with where he is. And I know the trainers are too. I feel like he's doing a hell of a job."

When it comes to participating in the offseason program, Jones said Prescott will have "some limitations," but again emphasized that the quarterback is thrilled with where he is.

Whether the Cowboys have actually put Prescott in position to succeed next season remains to be seen.

They appear to have filled exactly none of the needs they had on offense entering the offseason, with their lone additions being running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, wide receiver Parris Campbell and offensive lineman Robert Jones. They still desperately need help at running back and receiver, and could definitely use depth, at the very least, along the offensive front.

With Prescott coming off the second major injury of his career and entering his age-32 campaign, Dallas needs to do a better job of surrounding him with talent, regardless of how well his rehab is going. Otherwise, it won't much matter if he gets back to being at full strength.