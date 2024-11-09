Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a partially torn hamstring in the Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He was originally expected to miss several weeks, but now reportedly faces to miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Prescott is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his hamstring, with a final decision coming early next week, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. Prescott was not placed on injured reserve Saturday, which led many to wonder if he would miss more than four weeks, or return in fewer than four weeks. Ultimately, it appears likely Prescott will be turning his attention to 2025.

Cooper Rush will replace Prescott as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, although head coach Mike McCarthy told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that there's a chance we see former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance in some packages.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 64.7 YDs 1978 TD 11 INT 8 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

This week, NFL Media reported Prescott's initial diagnosis was a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon, meaning the hamstring was partially torn off the bone. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, (H/T The Athletic), that Prescott would be placed on injured reserve, but didn't know if the QB would be sidelined four weeks, six weeks or the entire season.

Prescott is 3-5 as the starter this season, and has completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the first NFL Sunday of the year, the Cowboys signed Prescott to a record-breaking four-year extension worth $240 million with $231 million guaranteed following his career campaign in 2023, in which he led the NFL in passing touchdowns with 36.

The Cowboys are behind the eight ball at 3-5 entering this weekend, but Dallas is 9-8 without Prescott since drafting him in 2016. That includes an impressive 5-1 record with Rush.