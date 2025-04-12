In 2024, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited to eight games due to a hamstring injury and while last season ended in disappointment for the 2023 touchdown passes leader, he is on track for a return for 2025. Prescott said he is progressing from the season-ending injury, claiming he is ready to play now.

"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Prescott said, via the team's website. "It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games] -- whatever we get to when the time's right."

Prescott said he's progressing well, but wouldn't say if he was at 100%. He added that he would be present at organized team activities. Their OTA workouts begin May 19.

"I'm getting close to where I want to be. I don't want to put a percentage on it," Prescott said. "I know we've got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort, if not all."

The 31-year-old acknowledged that his approach isn't pushing himself too hard. The main goal is to be ready for the Cowboys' Week 1 game.

"Then again I just understand my age, what I've had, what I've went through, it's about being my best in the fall. So I'm not rushing anything, but I'm where I want to be," he said.

Before the injury, Prescott struggled, trending towards one of his worst statistical seasons with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In September of 2024, Prescott signed a four-year extension worth $240 million with $231 million guaranteed.

In his nine year career, Prescott has started all 122 games he's played, with a 76-46 record, 31,437 passing yards, 213 touchdowns and 82 interceptions, with three Pro Bowl selections.