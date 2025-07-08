Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss nine games in 2024, but it's not looking like the injury will sideline him for much longer. Prescott gave an injury update Tuesday and it's one Cowboys fans will be happy to hear, with the 31-year-old saying he will be ready to go for training camp.

"I'm healthy as I'll be," Prescott told reporters. "I'll be full go for camp. I'm healthy, yeah."

Prescott, who underwent surgery to a partial avulsion of his right hamstring in November, added that he believes he will get the medical staff's OK to return. Right now, he is not cleared for contact and has two weeks before training camp begins on July 22.

"I think soon here I'll probably get an official sign off from doc," the three-time Pro Bowler said. "But I'm healthy."

Prescott was an on-field participant for OTAs this offseason.

In April, Prescott said, "If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," explaining that he wasn't rushing anything. Prescott has been cognizant of the severity of the injury and his age, saying those are two of the biggest reasons he's been careful not to push too hard and end up making the situation worse.

The former fourth-rounder suffered the season-ending injury during the Cowboys' Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Prescott went 3-5 in eight games last season, finishing the year with a 64.7 completion percentage, 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, which was on pace for his worst statistical season of his career.

This season, Prescott will have a new head coach in Brian Scottenheimer, who was promoted from offensive coordinator. The Cowboys and Mike McCarthy parted ways after five seasons. Dallas went 7-10 last year and missed the playoffs.