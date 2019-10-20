Dak Prescott isn't the only impending Cowboys free agent with contract talks at a stalemate
Amari Cooper's departure is becoming increasing likely, while Byron Jones is still looking for a new deal as well
Much has been made of the stalemate between the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott since owner Jerry Jones famously declared that a deal was "imminent" more than a month ago. However, it is not the only lingering contractual situation that appears to be going nowhere at this point.
The Cowboys have made no progress with star corner Byron Jones on a new deal, sources said, and talks with receiver Amari Cooper have gained no traction, either, with his departure in 2020 becoming increasingly likely. The team originally figured that Jones would be the prime candidate for a 2020 franchise tag (potentially tagged as a safety, at a lower figure than corner, given Jones spent the first few years of his career as a safety). But with Prescott's demands going beyond the massive deal the Cowboys have extended, Dallas may need to use the tag on the quarterback in 2020 at this point.
The odds of getting a deal done with anyone from this trio decrease by the week, with each of them potential unrestricted free agents in 2020, and the ability to negotiate with all teams and accrue substantial leverage and earning potential looming. There is only one franchise tag to utilize, which most certainly would go to the quarterback. Cooper appears positioned to cash in next March, especially given how many receivers have already recently signed extensions.
The Cowboys planned to have the Prescott deal done before the season and have been willing to make him among the five highest paid quarterbacks in the game. He has balked at that, and after a hot start has struggled in recent weeks and has also not fared well against quality defenses throughout his four-year career.
Regardless of how those negotiations play out, it is looking increasingly unlikely the Cowboys will be able to retain this entire young core, as the front office had hoped. The Cowboys did secure running back Ezekiel Elliott to a hefty deal before the season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 picks, predictions against spread
Picks and predictions against the spread for every single game on this week's schedule
-
Pete Prisco's Week 7 Picks: Rams upset
The defending NFC champs just made a big trade, but their problems continue in Atlanta
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 7
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 7? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Expert picks for every Week 7 game
The NFL is back for Week 7, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 7 of the fantasy season
-
Caserio likely bound for Texans in 2020
Caserio is a free agent after the season, and odds of an extension with the Patriots are slim
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help