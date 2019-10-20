Dak Prescott isn't the only impending Cowboys free agent with contract talks at a stalemate

Much has been made of the stalemate between the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott since owner Jerry Jones famously declared that a deal was "imminent" more than a month ago. However, it is not the only lingering contractual situation that appears to be going nowhere at this point.

The Cowboys have made no progress with star corner Byron Jones on a new deal, sources said, and talks with receiver Amari Cooper have gained no traction, either, with his departure in 2020 becoming increasingly likely. The team originally figured that Jones would be the prime candidate for a 2020 franchise tag (potentially tagged as a safety, at a lower figure than corner, given Jones spent the first few years of his career as a safety). But with Prescott's demands going beyond the massive deal the Cowboys have extended, Dallas may need to use the tag on the quarterback in 2020 at this point.

The odds of getting a deal done with anyone from this trio decrease by the week, with each of them potential unrestricted free agents in 2020, and the ability to negotiate with all teams and accrue substantial leverage and earning potential looming. There is only one franchise tag to utilize, which most certainly would go to the quarterback. Cooper appears positioned to cash in next March, especially given how many receivers have already recently signed extensions.

The Cowboys planned to have the Prescott deal done before the season and have been willing to make him among the five highest paid quarterbacks in the game. He has balked at that, and after a hot start has struggled in recent weeks and has also not fared well against quality defenses throughout his four-year career.

Regardless of how those negotiations play out, it is looking increasingly unlikely the Cowboys will be able to retain this entire young core, as the front office had hoped. The Cowboys did secure running back Ezekiel Elliott to a hefty deal before the season.