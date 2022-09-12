The Cowboys offense stumbled all over itself for almost the entirety of Sunday night's opener against the Buccaneers, even with Dak Prescott at quarterback. But not even Prescott could survive the evening working alongside replacement blockers and receivers, exiting Dallas' 19-3 loss with about six minutes left after taking several hits to his throwing hand. Prescott later left the field entirely to undergo X-rays. He was ruled questionable to return, but backup Cooper Rush finished the game under center.

The QB's hand made contact with Bucs defenders on multiple plays in the second half, including on a follow-through that hit pass rusher Shaq Barrett. He was evaluated by team physician Dan Cooper, per ProFootballTalk, before leaving for the training room.

Prescott came into Sunday's Week 1 matchup fresh off the injury report after hurting his ankle earlier in the week, and his late-game departure came a year after his noted return from both ankle and shoulder injuries ahead of the 2021 season. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talked early this offseason about utilizing Prescott's legs more in 2022, with the QB finally healthy, but it turns out the Pro Bowler wasn't even able to establish a passing rhythm against Tampa Bay. Behind a makeshift line featuring rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle, he was sacked twice, hit plenty more and finished just 14 of 29 throwing before his exit.