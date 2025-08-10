Not surprisingly, Dak Prescott has high hopes for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. He also apparently expects the Los Angeles Rams to be pretty good, too. Prior to Saturday's preseason opener between the two teams, the Cowboys' quarterback had a notable exchange with Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who was also speaking with Jerry Jones and other member of the Cowboys' brass.

"We'll meet y'all in the NFC Championship," Prescott told Kroenke.

The Rams advanced last season to the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. The Cowboys went 7-10 last year, but that was largely due to Prescott missing more than half of the year due to an injury.

The Rams and Cowboys have a rich playoff history against one another. The two teams met in the postseason nine times, with the Rams holding a 5-4 record in those games. The most recent playoff game between the two took place in the divisional round of the 2018 playoffs. Los Angeles recorded a 30-22 win that day en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.

Dallas and Los Angeles twice met in the NFC title game, with the Cowboys winning both games (in 1975 and in 1978). In 1979, the Rams extracted a measure of revenge by upsetting the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs. That was ultimately the final game for future Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach.

Another notable playoff game the two teams occurred in the divisional round of the 1985 playoffs. That day, Rams future Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson rushed for a single-game playoff record 248 yards in leading Los Angeles to a 20-0 win.

Both teams must overcome some early adversity if they are going to make Prescott's prediction come to fruition. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford missed time this summer after aggravating a disk in his back. He hopes to resume throwing in the next week.

The Cowboys remain in the middle of Micah Parsons' hold-in and recent trade request as seeks a stronger contract. Parsons has been "very engaged" within the team's facility despite his trade request, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer recently said.

Dallas hopes to snap a 29-year-old drought without an NFC title game appearance. That is the NFC's longest such drought and the third-longest in the NFL behind only the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.