Dak Prescott will soon be a very, very wealthy man. Just ahead of the 2021 NFL franchise tag deadline, the two-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys that includes a record-setting signing bonus and $126 million in guarantees, the total contract maxing at a potential $164 million and including a slew of creative financial gymnastics that actually frees up much-needed cap space in North Texas. It's a win-win for both sides, and several Cowboys legends have begun weighing in with their take on the contract -- each echoing the elation of the other.

"They believe that Dak Prescott is their quarterback, and I do, too," said Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach to SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Pro Football Talk.

And then there's all-time leading NFL rusher Emmitt Smith who, time and again, warned the Cowboys against risking losing Prescott to another team in the future.

"Congratulations to Dak and the Dallas Cowboys on the new deal," said the Hall of Fame running back. "Now let's focus on bringing things back together and winning more games!"

The comments from Staubach and Smith come only a day after former Pro Bowl quarterback Danny White reacted to the news, pounding the table for just how worthy Prescott is of the contract.

"You know, I think Dak just has to be surrounded by the right people and then become the quarterback the Dallas Cowboys need that particular year, and they will win a Super Bowl," White said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Dak has proven he checks all the boxes. ... The intangibles are his strength, and that's the great thing about Dak. His leadership in the locker room, on the field, getting them in the right play at the line of scrimmage, his intelligence, it's all there.

"His durability -- everybody just remembers the injury from this year -- but nobody remembers that Dak hadn't missed a practice in the first four years that he played for the Cowboys, and that's pretty incredible. ... We can't control who gets these contracts and who breaks these records, and that sort of thing, but all we hope for is that it happens to a good guy. ... And Dak is a quality person, and it couldn't happen to a better guy."

It seems a consensus the Cowboys not only did the right thing by securing Prescott to a long-term deal after years of trying and failing, but also in the potential of the club once it happened.



Prescott's predecessor, Tony Romo, predicted in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports in 2020 that the deal would eventually get done and Troy Aikman, the team's former three-time Super Bowl winning QB, said earlier this year he'd . Upon hearing the news on March 8 -- much like Prescott, the other legends in Prescott's corner and the entirety of the organization -- it's likely Aikman slept like a baby.