Dak Prescott on what's causing Cowboys' offensive struggles: 'Can't put a finger on it'

Lost in the shuffle of the Dallas Cowboys' three-game losing streak is the inconsistent play of the top-ranked offense (statistically) over the past 11 days. Dallas has scored just 48 points over the team's last three games (16 points per game), but even those numbers have been deceiving.

Dallas has gone five-plus possessions without scoring a touchdown over the past three games, displaying massive inconsistency on an offense that averages just 17.7 points per game against teams with winning records. During the three-game losing streak, the Cowboys are just 15 of 41 (36.6%) on third down and have just 98 rushing yards a game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott can't figure out why the offense goes stagnant, even though the numbers prove what the Cowboys are doing wrong.

"Can't put a finger on it," Prescott said, via the Cowboys website. "Wish I could right now. If I could, obviously we wouldn't be in this situation. We'd be getting over this and out of this slump. But that's the most frustrating part is we have the skill level, we have the players, we have the chemistry at times.

"But we're not playing together as a team complementary enough when we need to, and we've got to figure out what it is."

The Cowboys have out-gained their last two opponents in total yards, but those numbers are very deceiving. Dallas has racked up the yards in "garbage time," out-gaining the Buffalo Bills 109 to 13 after the score was 26-7 with 8:02 left in the fourth quarter. In Thursday's loss to the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys out-gained the Bears 222 to 28 after Chicago took a 31-14 lead with 13:28 left.

Dallas scored a touchdown on its opening drive in its last two games. In the loss to the Bills, the Cowboys went eight consecutive possessions without a touchdown before scoring one when the game was well out of hand. Thursday night, the Cowboys went five consecutive possessions without scoring a touchdown, having four three-and-outs during the stretch and gaining a total of six yards.

The Cowboys haven't given the ball to Ezekiel Elliott either, who has just 52 carries over the past three games. Dallas has thrown the ball 131 times to just 67 designed runs, passing 66.2% of the time. Not good for a team that gave Elliott a six-year, $90 million contract three months ago.

Pretty obvious why Dallas has been inconsistent on offense against good football teams, which leads to why they are 0-6 against teams against winning records in the first place.