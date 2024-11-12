The Dallas Cowboys' quarterback room has been turned on its head in the aftermath of Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. Following the official word that Prescott will undergo surgery this week, the team is bringing back a familiar face to help deepen the QB room. Veteran Will Grier is signing with Dallas' practice squad, according to ESPN.

Grier has familiarity with the Cowboys after working as a backup with the organization from 2021-2022, so this is a logical reunion for both sides. Grier will now be the third quarterback under the roof at AT&T Stadium behind starter Cooper Rush and Trey Lance, who are both on the active roster.

The 29-year-old entered the league as a third-round draft choice of the Carolina Panthers in 2019 out of West Virginia. Grier started two games during his rookie season, but went 0-2 in those starts. That brief showing was all the regular-season action Grier has received during his career, completing 28 of his 53 pass attempts over that stretch for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. That said, Grier has been well-traveled throughout the NFL and looked at as a capable reserve player, which is how he'll serve Dallas.

After being released by Carolina in the summer of 2021, Grier latched on with the Cowboys for two seasons before being cut in 2023 after the team acquired Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. More recently, Grier had stretches with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers during the 2023 season.

Grier signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last March but was released on Nov. 7.