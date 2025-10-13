There was no panic from Dak Prescott following Sunday's loss to the Panthers, but for the Dallas Cowboys to recover, they have to find an answer for how to close. With the game tied at 27, Dallas went three-and-out on a pivotal possession midway through the fourth quarter, giving the Carolina Panthers an opportunity for a walk-off victory.

The Cowboys are 1-2-1 in games decided by a single possession, which includes the opening loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I wouldn't say it's demoralizing, I'd definitely say it's frustrating," Prescott said. "Just even the last time we had the ball, that was not our best series of the game right there ... at a crucial point like that, we just can't do that."

Prescott threw three touchdown passes against Carolina, his last coming late in the third quarter on a 34-yarder to George Pickens that gave the Cowboys a 24-20 lead.

"We've got to find a way to win these games," Prescott said. "That's the missing chink in the armor right now is, whether it's the tied game or this game, we've got to find a way to win games. If you do that, you feel a whole lot different in the locker room.

"Now in reality, is the team different? Not necessarily, but you feel a lot better, you're taking confidence, and when you get that confidence, that allows you to feel more confident at the end of games, understanding and knowing and believing that you're going to pull it out. Right now, we've just got to find a way to win the fourth quarter."

Prescott did not pin the loss on his defense after the Panthers drove 71 yards on a clock-eating 15-play drive to end it. Running back Rico Dowdle managed 183 yards rushing against his former team and scored on a 36-yard reception in the second half. Dowdle's 239 all-purpose yards set a franchise record.

"If we don't score, last thing I'm going is being frustrated at the defense," Prescott said. "That's my problem, somebody on offense, or something that we didn't do better."

Dallas hosts rival Washington next. The Commanders are one game back of the NFC East-leading Eagles at 4-3 overall.