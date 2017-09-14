Dak Prescott says he might've been drafted by Broncos if he didn't miss a flight
Prescott missed a dinner with the Broncos during the pre-draft process
At this point, most football fans know the story of how Dak Prescott wound up the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys . Passed over by all 32 teams more than once, Prescott fell to the latter half of the fourth round, where the Cowboys scooped him up -- but only after attempting (but failing) to trade up for Paxton Lynch and Connor Cook . After preseason injuries to first backup Kellen Moore and then starter Tony Romo , Prescott took the reins and never looked back. The rest is yet to come.
But Prescott recently told NFL Network's Jane Slater that if not for a missed flight, he may have wound up playing quarterback for the opposite team in this weekend's Cowboys-Broncos matchup.
Well now, that's pretty interesting. We all know the Denver Broncos were obviously interested in quarterbacks heading into last year's draft as well. After Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler decamped to Houston for a bonkers contract with the Houston Texans , all the Broncos had left in their QB room was a seventh-round pick named Trevor Siemian , who at the time had no regular-season passes to his name. They were connected to, among others, Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III , but eventually signed Mark Sanchez and then surrendered first and third-round picks to move up ahead of the Cowboys and select Lynch, the former Memphis Tigers quarterback.
It's unlikely the Broncos were going to select Prescott in the first round (he was considered a Day 2-3 pick by most draftniks), but if they had gone out to that dinner and liked what they heard, maybe they would have been comfortable letting the Cowboys outbid them for the Seattle Seahawks pick and then snagged Dak in the third or fourth. Siemian beat out Sanchez and Lynch for the starting job, and Sanchez landed in Dallas as Prescott's backup and veteran mentor alongside Romo.
Who knows what might have happened if Siemian had to compete with Prescott, but given the way Dak played last year, it seems likely he'd have won the job in Denver as well. The Cowboys then would have either had to turn to Lynch to start before Romo returned from his back injury, or else they'd have acquired some other placeholder veteran.
Either way, it seems likely that Romo would still be wearing a star on his helmet rather than an eye on his blazer. And the Broncos would be sitting pretty with one of the league's best bargains under center. Talk about the butterfly effect.
