Dak Prescott says his reps have presented a counter to the Cowboys' contract extension offer

The Dallas Cowboys have steadfastly maintained throughout the offseason that they plan to come to extension agreements with their core stars. They already inked Demarcus Lawrence to a five-year, $105 million pact earlier this offseason, and next up on the docket are Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott.

While Prescott would seem the more difficult of the two to sign due to his being a fourth-round pick and the quarterback market being less defined than it is at wide receiver, the Cowboys appear to be closer on terms with Prescott than Cooper. Dak even said at Wednesday's practice session that his team sent a counterproposal to the Cowboys' initial extension offer.

Dak Prescott just said today that his team has sent a counter offer to the Cowboys’ initial contract offer. He doesn’t know where the negotiation goes from here, as he joked this is his first time doing a contract negotiation. But he remains confident it’ll get done. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 22, 2019

He did stress, though, that he does not know exactly how far apart the two sides are or when it will get done.

"I mean, I can't really say on that. It's one from each side," Prescott said, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. "So, yeah. This is my first time doing this. Ask me in a few years, and I'll be able to tell you, 'OK, we've sent this; they've sent this one. We're about to get done.' As of right now, I'm learning the process, too, and letting my team handle their business."

Prescott is headed into the final season of his rookie contract, a deal on which he has been arguably the biggest bargain in the entire league for the past three years. He has counted against Dallas' books for a total of just $1,907,544 while winning at least nine games in each of his three seasons, including two division titles and a playoff game.

Given the nature of quarterback contracts in the NFL, he is obviously about to get a significant raise, but Prescott says he's not necessarily focused on the dollar amount.

"Yeah, I mean, I think when you look at numbers, I think a lot of it is about the market, so I don't really pay attention to any of that," Prescott said. "I come in and I just prove myself each and every day to these other guys in this locker room. That's the only thing that I have to worry about. I know from doing that and getting better, good things happen. So that's out of my focus. As I've said before, I've got a great team in place to handle that. It will get done eventually."

The Cowboys went to the divisional round last season as the youngest team in football, and for the first time in a while, their books are relatively clear in the future. As of right now they project to have in excess of $60 million in cap room next offseason, third-most in the league. That gives them enough room to fit new deals for Prescott and Cooper, as well as presumably other core players like Byron Jones, Jaylon Smith, and Ezekiel Elliott.