Dak Prescott sits out of Christmas practice with shoulder injury, but Cowboys hopeful he can play Week 17
Dallas is attempting to rebound from last week's loss to Philly and reach the playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the rare teams in the NFL to actually put on pads and practice on Christmas. They did push back their start time to later in the afternoon to account for the holiday and announced in their advanced injury report that quarterback Dak Prescott would not be participating. This all revolves around the right shoulder injury that's been limiting Prescott in practice since he tweaked it against the Rams in Week 15.
Prescott was limited all throughout practice last week, but was able to still suit up and play in Dallas' Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It appears like the team is following a similar path leading into the regular season finale.
"Last week we really took it day by day and this week we'll do the same thing," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said, via the official team website. "Obviously he was able to play in the ball game, so hopefully we can get him on the same path where he's able to go on Sunday (against Washington)."
Had the Cowboys beaten the Eagles last week and secured an NFC East title, they'd have the luxury to sit Prescott in Week 17 and ensure that he's a bit healthier heading into the postseason. Because they fell flat in Philly, they need him to keep their season alive. Not only does Dallas need to beat the Washington Redskins, but they need the Giants to beat the Eagles at MetLife Stadium to get into the postseason.
Given what's at stake, he'll certainly be moving heaven and earth to get healthy enough to play.
Along with Prescott being put on the shelf for Wednesday's practice, Dallas announced that tackle Tyron Smith (back), linebacker Sean Lee (pectoral, thigh) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) were not going to be participating.
