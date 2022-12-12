The Dallas Cowboys should have had an easy time defeating the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday, but with the game winding down, the NFC contenders found themselves trying to rally from behind. The Cowboys ended up winning 27-23 after a successful comeback, topped off by an Ezekiel Elliott two-yard touchdown rush to put Dallas up with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The loss certainly would have been an embarrassing one, and even a close win raised some eyebrows, but quarterback Dak Prescott is looking at the positive side of the close win. Rather than show frustration over the clear struggles the team went through in Week 14, he is taking it as a lesson to help the team in the future.

"This will serve us more than I think the Minnesota game or even the way that we finished last game when it comes down to it because we're going to play some tough games as we get going," Prescott said, via NFL.com. "You got to play games like [this], one-score games here in the back end against our division or whether it be the playoffs. Just for us to have that confidence and trust in one another and continue to tighten our bond is something that we're going to need."

Prescott finished 24 of 39 for 284 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the win along with 23 yards on six carries.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also took the optimistic approach: "I think anytime you live through that and have a positive result, you're better for it."

The Cowboys have their sights set on the playoffs, but know they'll have to raise their game when playing against much better opponents.

Right guard Zach Martin says everyone on the team knows they have to step it up to win playoff games.

"I think everyone in here would say that," Martin said, via ESPN. "But at the same token, I think these games are great learning experiences. When your back is against the wall and you have to make a game-winning drive at the end of the game, that stuff pays off down the road. So definitely don't want to be in that situation again, but the fact we were and got it done is big for our football team."

The Cowboys are currently 10-3 and in second place in the NFC East behind the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles. To close out the regular season, Dallas has the Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders left on the schedule.