ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott has eclipsed predecessor Tony Romo in numerous all-time franchise pass records, and now he's done it again.

Prescott's fourth passing touchdown of the day against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, his second to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, now pushes him past Romo atop the Cowboys' all-time passing touchdowns leaderboard with 249 and counting. He hit this milestone in 15 fewer career games than Romo. Not too shabby for a former fourth-round pick who was initially set to be the Cowboys' third quarterback in 2016 before injuries to Romo and then-backup Kellen Moore occurred in the preseason.

"Yeah, blessed, humbled, thankful to have the opportunity to do so. This game has meant so, so much to me," Prescott said on Thursday. "It's always been, since as long as I can remember, peace, getting out there and just playing this game has given me peace and a level of excitement and joy that it's hard to even put into words. And to now put myself in that category, it's humbling, but I expect to play for a long time. And in my mind, I'm just getting started. I've said it before. I think records are meant to be broken when you're playing long enough, and that's just this opportunity for me to do this."

Prescott entered Sunday already No. 1 in team history in completion percentage (66.9%), passing yards (36,164) and passer rating (98.2) -- all records he took the crown from Romo to vault to the top of the list. The record holder in a few of these before Romo was Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. Statistically, Prescott is now cemented among those two and Hall of Famer Roger Staubach in Cowboys history.

"I appreciate those guys having a relationship with both of them [Romo and Aikman]. ... Whether it's playing with Tony for a year or just working with Troy through charity events and just getting to talk to him on production calls, super thankful for those guys obviously being there for me if I ever needed them and lending a hand and setting a standard," Prescott said. ... "It's made this job that much more fun. It's made you guys holding me to a standard that I appreciate and makes me be accountable. So yeah, without those guys, there would be no record and thankful for them putting it there. But like I said, excited to break it, get it past and keep building."