Micah Parsons still seeks a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys, and teammate Dak Prescott knows what he's going through. Prescott appreciates how Parsons has handled the situation, but he hopes both sides can come to an agreement in the near future. As the Cowboys fired up training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Parsons attended Tuesday as a hold-in as negotiations continued.

"I don't know if there's a correct way to handle it, to be honest with you," Prescott said. "I think he deserves to get paid. He should get paid. Ultimately, going off of the history of what I've seen, he will get paid. Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later."

Even though Parsons isn't actually participating in on-field activities, he has still been very involved with his teammates, according to Prescott.

"I think Micah is doing a helluva job with being here," Prescott said. "He's a great teammate. Showing up, not just on the practice field but with the camaraderie, whether it be dinner. He wants to be out there practicing. Honestly, I'm glad he's not. He can't do that to himself. That's the business of it."

Last summer, Prescott went through his own contract negotiations with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office. Ultimately, it resulted in him becoming the highest-paid player in league history with a $240 million contract.

CeeDee Lamb, who held out of training camp in 2024, also got a mammoth four-year contract worth $136 million.

Jones has never been afraid to take things down to the wire when it comes to negotiations. The same thing may be happening with Parsons, the first player to notch 12 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons since the stat was first tracked in 1982.

That patience may have cost Jones a bit of money, though. The Pittsburgh Steelers just made T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Parsons apparently wants that same treatment, so Dallas will have to top Watt's contract, which is worth $123 million with $108 million guaranteed.