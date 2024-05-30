The Dallas Cowboys are prioritizing getting a deal done with Dak Prescott, who is in the final year of a four-year contract worth $160 million. And why shouldn't they, right? He was the NFL MVP runner-up last year and is a perennial top-10 quarterback in the league.

Yes, he hasn't made a deep playoff run yet, but still got a vote of confidence from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, who recently said Prescott can lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl.

However, history suggests if it hasn't happened for Prescott yet, it never will. At least not in Dallas. He has played eight seasons with the Cowboys and failed to end Dallas' conference-championship drought, which dates back to 1995.

No quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl with their draft team after failing to start in a conference championship game through the first eight seasons.

There are five quarterbacks who have won Super Bowls with this distinction, but they didn't do it with their draft teams (Joe Theismann, Jim Plunkett, Steve Young, Brad Johnson, Matthew Stafford).

Here's a look at the 20 quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl with the team that drafted them, and how many conference championship games they started through eight seasons, aka the same point where Prescott is now.

QBs to win Super Bowl with draft team

On the flip side of the coin, there's plenty of good quarterbacks to play at least eight seasons with their draft team without reaching a conference championship through eight years. Names like Steve Bartkowki, Archie Manning, Randall Cunningham, Stafford, Fran Tarkenton, Ken Anderson, Chad Pennington and Andy Dalton never won a title for their draft team.

So what does this stat really mean? Will Prescott be left with those quarterbacks? Maybe not. History is meant to be rewritten, like this past year when Brock Purdy became the first Mr. Irrelevant to start a Super Bowl. Or in 2021, when Stafford became the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl after racking up zero playoff wins through 12 seasons.

Should Dallas back off contract talks knowing it probably will never win a title with Prescott? Heck no, it would be more challenging to reach their goals with a new signal-caller at this point.

But, this dubious stat should at least temper expectations and quiet down the annual Cowboys Super Bowl talk until they can at least make an NFC title game.