Dak Prescott's areas of concern, Dion Lewis a big loss for Pats and more stat-based thoughts

We've reached that time of year when I spend a few hours tooling around on the STATS, Inc. database to see what catches my eye. The dog days of May in the NFL calendar is the perfect time to pore over the numbers to try to project what is to come when real football returns four months from now.

Yes, it's time for fun with numbers, where I try to elucidate a few thoughts and opinions with statistics. Over the course of an offseason I tend to have some lingering thoughts about the season just completed and what it might foretell about the future. Through the course of watching every game and taking notes on players and trends, you tend have some takeaways about the direction of individuals and teams. Sometimes when you get back and pore through the boxscores and numbers, it reinforces what you believed. Often, it does not.

In this case, there were a handful of situations I found myself ruminating on that I wanted to pursue more thoroughly from a statistical standpoint to see how these players or teams truly ranked in these categories, and how much concern should still be attached to them. Here's what I came away with.

Dak Prescott still has a ways to go

Don't get me wrong, this quarterback could be great and I am not betting against him joining the elite passers at some point in his career … but I'm just not ready to crown him just yet. There were areas of concern that arose in his excellent rookie season that continued to give me a little pause after year two. Now, I am not a huge Scott Linehan guy for one, and the cast around him has been overrated, so that has something to do with it. Getting Zeke Elliott for something close to a full season will help as well. But Jerry Jones never really gave Tony Romo enough to play with and I fear Dak could be in the same boat. Dallas seems to want to turn back the clock to 1985 and run the ball 500 times this season because they lack explosive players in the pass game. If Prescott can't get more done downfield this season against those stacked boxes, I'll have some questions to ask.

Prescott attempted just 43 passes that traveled 20 yards or more in the air in 2016 – the NFL average was 59 such passes – and was once again tied for 30th in that category in 2017, with one fewer attempt (42) than in his rookie year. The average NFL team attempted 57 such passes last season. Unless that changes, this offense will become increasingly predictable and easier to defend. Prescott also didn't seem to be as crisp in the red zone – again, I understand the limitations of his supporting cast – and the numbers bore that out as well. His three red-zone interceptions were tied for second-most in the NFL, his six red-zone sacks tied for third-most and his red-zone rating was pretty ordinary at best (80.4). It's gonna be more difficult to run it down people's throat in short quarters, and this is another area in which the quarterback must make gains in his third season as a starter. I don't see the receivers or tight ends assembled being able to help him enough, and I fear some of Prescott's development may be stalled and some of his prime may be wasted on a team that appears headed in the wrong direction to me.

Losing Dion Lewis was a very big deal for the Patriots

I don't believe the Patriots will be as robust on offense without the dynamic running back, who could be a difference-maker on all three downs. I know they have always been able to shuffle through backs from game-to-game, much less season-to-season, but this free-agent departure will leave a mark and New England's defense better be ready to take a major step forward. Expecting Tom Brady to win another MVP at age 41 may be too much even for him, and the loss of receivers, backs and a left tackle will hurt. But Lewis in particular will sting.

A big part of the reason the Pats were able to still score so much stemmed from their impeccable first-down rushing stats. I've long believed that if you can slam it on the ground when people expect you to be running, it opens up everything else. The Pats averaged a sterling 4.78 yards per carry on first down in 2017, behind only the Saints and Eagles, and Lewis, now a Titan, had plenty to do with that. Lewis broke 13 tackles – most in the NFL according to STATS, Inc., helping out the line – and he was fourth in red-zone rushing with 136 yards and in the top 10 with six red-zone rushing touchdowns. And then when you add in what he meant to the short passing game – Lewis caught 32 of 35 targets from Tom Brady, the second-best completion percentage in the NFL for all players with at least 20 targets – you really get a sense of what he meant. Lewis also had three receiving touchdowns and should this be one of those years where the injury big bites Rob Gronkowski – tends to happen every other year – this could be rough going for Brady. The Pats will win this division, but January will be a battle unless the defense is ready to do its part this time around.

The Browns will win six games or more if they start Tyrod Taylor

Cleveland's draft impact won't be known for quite some time, but its trades alone will have a dramatic impact in the short-term success. The moves GM John Dorsey made landing Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry will result in a far-superior season, even with Hue Jackson still somehow coaching this team. It's difficult to overstate how the coupling of Jackson and then-rookie QB DeShone Kizer (who was unfairly thrust into a starter's role Week 1) undermined any chance the Browns had to win at least a handful of games, and the 1-31 days will be over by default.

The Browns faltered on a near-weekly basis around the other team's end zone and late in games, with quarterback readiness and play-calling constant problems. Taylor and new coordinator Todd Haley will rectify that, and Landry, who is limited as a slot guy in terms of overall scope of his impact, will be able to address the specific holes in this offense. Kizer ranked 54th in the NFL in red-zone passing with an unthinkable rating of 41.7 (13-for-40 for 88 yards with 8 TDs, 6 INTs and 2 sacks allowed). It routinely killed off drives and led to this team falling into a losing mindset. Think about it – 15 percent of Kizer's red-zone passes went to the wrong team (and I'm not even including Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan in here) and he has twice as many red-zone picks as anyone else in the NFL despite just an 88-pass sample size. Taylor has not thrown six red-zone picks in his entire career. In three years as a starter he's never thrown more than two, and he has 28 red-zone TDs to 3 INTs in his career.

Kizer in the fourth quarter last season went 81-for-164 (49 percent) with 2 touchdowns, 9 interceptions (most in the NFL) and 12 sacks (most often on him with decision-making and holding the ball a real issue – again, he shouldn't have been playing that soon). Let that sink in. Taylor excels at keeping him team in games and last year he completed 61 percent of his passes in the fourth quarter, averaging a solid 7.16 per attempt with 15 TDs and 8 INTs and a rating of 88.1, despite a limited cast around him in the passing game. That's a tremendous upgrade.

Factor in that Landry does his best work in tight windows in the red zone, where the Browns suffered, and these two should make immediate gains. Landry tied for the NFL lead with nine receptions in goal-to-go situations (on 10 targets) and tied for first with seven touchdowns in those situations; no Browns player had more than five targets or ranked in the top 40 in the NFL in that category, or had more than one goal-to-go touchdown. This defense is already decent enough to win on at least a quasi-consistent basis and there is no need to play Baker Mayfield in Week 1. I believe they already could be the second-best team in the AFC North if they let the veteran quarterback play. (Also, strong coaching and an excellent quarterback room and time to sit on the bench and figure things out will be perfect for Kizer in Green Bay; 2017 wasn't an indictment on him but rather the situation he was thrust into).

The Giants need a run game for more than just Eli

This franchise clearly was all about propping up Eli Manning this offseason and trying to make something out of the final two years on his contract. And drafting Saquon Barkley and spending big on linemen and drafting some offensive linemen too makes sense. But it's more than Eli who needs help. And this team is closer to 3-13 than many seem willing to concede. Lest we forget, the Giants surrendered 374 offensive points last season – that's second-most in the entire league – and also conspired to allow 32 passing touchdowns, also most in the NFL (the average team conceded 23). That ain't good, obviously, and I'm not sure this offense is ready to explode to the point where it can offset the deficiencies on the other side of the ball (yet they passed on all five first-round QBs). The defense ranked 31st in yards allowed per game and 28th in yards per play (5.68!). They ranked 29th in sacks and got rid of Jason Pierre-Paul. The Giants need to try to keep this unit off the field as much as they can, and there is only so much even a great running back is going to be able to do when the other team has the ball.

Things have to look up for the Colts, at least a little, I think

Okay, maybe I am reaching a bit here, and much of any hope for the immediate future rests on the shoulder recovery of Andrew Luck. And no one knows exactly how that will go this year. But a year of starting experience will aid Jacoby Brissett, regardless, and that offensive line has to be better. And, yeah, the roster still has a ways to go, but that's the hand young GM Chris Ballard was dealt. Let's also not pretend that luck (yeah, lowercase in this instance), doesn't have something to do with the outcome of seasons as well. I found this statistic I dug up a little astounding: NFL teams on the whole won 68 percent of their games in 2017 when creating two takeaways or more (145-67). The Colts, somehow, went 1-5 in those games (17 percent). That is by far and away worst in the NFL. When you factor the Colts out of the mix, the other 31 teams in the NFL won 70 percent of their games when generating two takeaways or more … and Indy won 16.7 percent of theirs. That cant' happen two years in a row, right?