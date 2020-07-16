Watch Now: What's Next For Dak Prescott and Cowboys ( 6:44 )

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the deadline on Wednesday. Now, Prescott will be playing under the franchise tag in 2020, which will pay him $31.4 million. Not everyone close to Prescott was able to stay silent on the matter.

Shortly after the 4 p.m. deadline to extend the QB passed, Prescott's brother, Tad, took to Twitter and expressed his disappoint about the Cowboys failing to get a deal done. In the tweet, Tad Prescott alluded to the fact that he's never really liked the Cowboys

Dak Prescott, on the other hand, says that he's happy with what happened.

"I'm a Cowboy and couldn't be happier," the QB told USA Today. "I look forward to working along with Coach McCarthy, the staff and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl."

It's been well-documented that Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler, wants to be paid like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2016, Prescott has thrown for 15,778 yards, 97 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.

During his time in Dallas, Prescott has accumulated a 40-24 record, but still hasn't been able to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Just last year, the Cowboys signal caller expressed his desire to remain with the franchise.

"I want to be a Cowboy forever," Prescott told the Cowboys official website in May 2019. "I think the people that are doing the deal feel the same way so to me it's no rush. I know it will get done."

Following the 2020 season, Prescott will become a free agent. That means this could be his final year with the Cowboys after the two sides couldn't agree to a new deal over the past several months.