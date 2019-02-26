Dak Prescott's dog reportedly seized by police after biting woman, sending her to hospital

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's dog might've gotten him into a bit of a legal situation.

According to The Dallas Morning News' Sarah Sarder, Prescott's dog has been seized by police and quarantined after it sent a woman to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Police said the woman, who wasn't named, saw her dog fighting with a loose dog. When she tried to intervene, police said she found two loose dogs and one of them bit her. Police seized both dogs, who had left Prescott's home through an open door. Prescott wasn't home at the time, according to police.

The dog that bit the woman will be held for 10 days at the Collin County Animal Shelter. The other dog was returned to Prescott's home, The Dallas Morning News reported.

According to police, no charges have been filed, but as The Dallas Morning News wrote, "the person responsible for the dogs could be charged with a misdemeanor count of dog at large, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500." Police said they are still investigating the incident.

The dogs weren't named, but Prescott has posted pictures of two dogs to Instagram before. It's not known if either of the two dogs below are the dogs from the incident.

Prescott, 25, is entering his fourth season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback. A fourth-round pick, Prescott captured Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after the 2016 season. In his three seasons, he's helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs twice. Prescott has averaged roughly 3,625 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, eight interceptions, 315 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns per season.

With his rookie contract expiring after the 2019 season, Prescott's future with the Cowboys is expected to become a major topic of discussion in the months to come.