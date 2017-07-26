Dale Jr. talks up Pryor, mocks Browns: 'Imagine what he could do on a real team'

One of the more underrated stories of the entire 2016 season was Terrelle Pryor's transition from quarterback to wide receiver. In the span of basically a year, he totally changed positions and promptly put up a 1,007-yard season, with the Browns no less. The Redskins then stole him in free agency on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Redskins fans -- and fantasy football owners -- are excited to see what Pryor will do in Washington with Kirk Cousins, and that includes NASCAR driver and Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt, Jr. who said on a video posted to Facebook by Delaware Online (via For The Win's Michelle R. Martinelli) that he is thrilled to see how Pryor plays in 2017.

Asked about Cousins not getting a new deal done, Jr. didn't just point out his excitement for Pryor, though, he also managed to get a shot in at the Browns while doing it, saying it will be cool to see what Pryor does "on a real team."

"It's pretty disappointing. I don't know what the alternative plan is. I'm not sure about ... if he's not there next year what their plan is," Earnhardt remarked. "That's the only thing that I think worries all the fans is what are we going to have as plan B, ya know? So he's a really good quarterback, and I think that he could have an extremely productive year.

"They talk about losing two important receivers from last year [Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson], but I think that the guys that they brought in will be great targets, got a lot of height. Pryor could be a real breakout guy. He had a great year in Cleveland, so imagine what he could do on a real team."

Jr. was joking (mostly?) here but in one sense he's not wrong. The Browns were the worst team in football (1-15) last year by a pretty long shot. They started three different quarterbacks -- Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown, Cody Kessler -- and played two other guys -- Charlie Whitehurst, Kevin Hogan -- that had no business being on the field. It's why Pryor was never worried about the drama surrounding the Cousins situation. Pryor even attempted nine passes, a lot for a wideout, even one who is a converted quarterback.

So for Pryor to catch 77 passes for more than 1,000 yards in his first full-time effort as a wideout, that's not bad. He was targeted a whopping 140 times too, so the numbers could have been much better with more experience at his position and at the quarterback position.

Losing Garcon (to San Francisco) and Jackson (to Tampa Bay) hurts the Redskins, of course. But Washington still has a deep stable of pass catchers for Cousins, including Pryor, Jordan Reed, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson. Each of them offers risk, but most NFL players do. Washington is betting on youth and talent, plus a diverse group of weapons, to help Cousins succeed in 2017.

And, like Jr., the Redskins hope that leaving Cleveland will give Pryor a little boost statistically.