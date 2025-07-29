The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most polarizing franchises in professional sports, but are in the midst of one of the longest championship droughts among all NFL teams with at least one Super Bowl title. Dallas has won five Super Bowl titles, but its last came in 1995. Only six teams -- 49ers, Commanders, Bears, Raiders, Dolphins, and Jets -- have gone longer between Super Bowl wins. The Cowboys are +5000 longshots (risk $100 to win $5,000) in the latest Super Bowl 60 odds. Will this be the year the Cowboys end their championship drought?

At this point in time, backing the Cowboys as a +5000 longshot to win Super Bowl 60 would qualify as a 2025 NFL betting hot take. Given the mixed opinions on Dallas' outlook in 2025, there are numerous betting hot takes floating around and a plethora of longshot futures bets available for the Cowboys heading into the 2025 regular season. One example of a betting hot take for the Cowboys in 2025 would be Dallas to score 1+ rushing touchdown in every regular season game. DraftKings Sportsbook offers this bet at +1600 odds. The Cowboys scored only six rushing touchdowns a season ago, and their leading rusher from 2024, Rico Dowdle, is now a member of the Carolina Panthers.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds on the best betting apps and locked in five betting hot takes for the Cowboys in 2025. Before locking in any futures bets for the Cowboys of your own, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say. New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $150 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor). Here are his five hot takes:

The Cowboys will lose in the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs

In my opinion, the Cowboys are at least another year or two away from being a legitimate threat to the Eagles and Commanders in the NFC East. I currently have Dallas projected to win nine games during the regular season, which will put them in the Wild Card mix, but would ensure they play on the road on Wild Card Weekend. This prop is currently priced at +340 on Fanatics Sportsbook. Bet it now at Fanatics Sportsbook and get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets:

The Cowboys will finish second in the NFC East

Based on the current odds to win the division, the Cowboys are projected to finish third in the NFC East in 2025. The Eagles and Commanders are both projected to finish higher than the Cowboys, but Dallas is a team that has the talent to surprise some people if things come together this fall. This prop is currently priced at +300 on BetMGM. New users can use a BetMGM promo code to get even more value with $150 in bonus bets after a winning $5 wager:

Dak Prescott will lead the NFL in passing yards

The Cowboys are a team that I fully expect to lean towards running a pass-first offensive attack in 2025. Dallas will likely have a committee at the running back position, with veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders leading the way. The strength of the Cowboys' offense is at wide receiver, where CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for one of the top duos in the NFL. Prescott should also benefit from the continuity of getting to continue to work with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The 31-year-old is currently priced at +850 on this prop market at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dak Prescott will win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Prescott missed nine games in 2024 due to a hamstring injury, and is currently the betting favorite at +300 to win this award at FanDuel Sportsbook. His chief competition will be Aidan Hutchinson (+320), Christian McCaffrey (+370), Trevor Lawrence (+450), and J.J. McCarthy (+850). With one of the top groups of pass catchers in the NFL (Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson) at his disposal, Prescott is positioned nicely to have a productive season in 2025. New users can use a FanDuel promo code to get even more value:

Brian Schottenheimer will win NFL Coach of the Year

After two seasons as the Cowboys' Offensive Coordinator, Schottenheimer was hired to take over for Mike McCarthy as the team's head coach in 2025. This bet, of course, will hinge almost entirely on the Cowboys' overall record and whether or not they qualify for the NFC Playoffs. I'm not high on the Cowboys' this season, but they are a team that will look good at times this season. There is no denying the high-end talent on Dallas' roster, so if Schottenheimer can bring it all together, there could be a lot of value in backing this as part of your 2025 NFL futures bets. FanDuel currently has this prop priced at +3000 if you want to bet it now.

Looking for more football picks?

The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed and is constantly updating its Fantasy football cheat sheets. Visit SportsLine now to see the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts, all from the model that outperformed human experts in 2024.