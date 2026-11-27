The Dallas Cowboys are a disaster. After their latest calamitous loss, the Cowboys are 5-7 and their playoff "hopes" barely exist anymore.

They have suffered several embarrassing defeats this season, including two in which they blew multi-score fourth-quarter leads at home and two in which they lost to backup quarterbacks — again at home. The Thanksgiving loss to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, of course, qualifies for both of those lists and is presumably the nail in the coffin for their season.

It should also probably be the nail in the coffin for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is clearly in over his head and who even Jerry Jones has admitted is learning on the job as a head coach and may not get to where he needs to to find success for years. Jones has stated several times that he is not considering a change at head coach and that he still feels that Schottenheimer is the right man for the job. But he should be considering a change, and he's pretty clearly wrong about Schottenheimer, who has shown in two seasons that he is not a difference-making coach — at least not in a good way.

It's probably time, then, to think about what might come next in Dallas. Jones is extremely reluctant to admit he's wrong and fire his hand-picked coaches — he let Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy's contracts expire rather than fire them. He's even more reluctant to pay multiple coaches at once. And he's somehow even more reluctant than that to pay what it takes to land the best coaches on the market.

For some context: The Cowboys have only interviewed six coaches in total over the last two times they had an opening, and they basically rigged the processes for McCarthy and Schottenheimer. But that shouldn't stop us from thinking about who might be available, and how they might fit in Dallas.

That's why we're here: to speculate wildly about all the possible candidates for the Cowboys job, should it come open at some point. We're breaking things down by category and including every name we can think of that qualifies for each. Plenty of these potential hires don't make much sense, but Jones' past hires haven't made much sense either, so that shouldn't be disqualifying.

Without further ado...

Big names for the sake of big names

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban

North Carolina HC Bill Belichick

Let's be very, very clear: Neither of these hires would be a good idea.

Saban has been out of coaching entirely for several years and out of the NFL since a wildly unsuccessful tenure with the Miami Dolphins came to a close in 2006. He now spends most of his time shilling for SEC schools and the College Sports Protection Act on ESPN's College GameDay. The only reason to hire him would be that he is Nick Saban.

The end of Belichick's run with the New England Patriots was not great. His time with the Tar Heels has been largely unsuccessful so far, with a losing record in each season and scandal(s) off the field. He used to be the Super Bowl-winning Bill Belichick, though, so Jones could be enticed by the idea of bringing him in.

Former head coaches

Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Former Bills HC Sean McDermott

Tomlin is probably going to be the hottest candidate on the market this offseason, given his success in Pittsburgh. He's certainly a high-floor candidate, having shown the ability to rack up winning seasons, but he's probably not a particularly high-ceiling candidate, given he hasn't won a playoff game since 2016. He also hasn't shown much ability to identify good play-calling assistants on either side of the ball (Tomlin himself doesn't call plays).

Still, he's probably the safest potential hire on the board, and it would come with a lot of good press. Most of the credit for any wins in the future would go to Tomlin and not Jones, though, so I'd consider this one unlikely given Jerry's track record of wanting credit for everything.

McDermott is a similarly high-floor candidate. He showed the ability to rack up winning seasons in Buffalo — and not just when Josh Allen was his quarterback — the Bills went to the playoffs with Tyrod Taylor in 2017. McDermott's defenses during his time with the Bills were generally good but also not quite good enough when playoff time rolled around. He also was among the more conservative coaches when it came to game management, which isn't ideal in the modern NFL. But if you're looking for a safe hire, you could certainly do worse than McDermott, who has had a lot of success.

Never-happening trade candidates

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

The only reason Shanahan is even being mentioned here is that he's who Troy Aikman has said he'd hire as his head coach if he ever got the opportunity, and a potential marriage between Aikman and the Cowboys has been floated several times this year. The 49ers are never going to agree to trade Shanahan, though, and certainly not to the Cowboys. That's why this section is titled "never-happening trade candidates" and not just "trade candidates."

Potentially-fired head coaches

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans

Colts HC Shane Steichen

Saints HC Kellen Moore

Each of these coaches' teams has been disappointing this season, and at this point it wouldn't be that surprising if they weren't asked back for another year. Ryan has shown the ability to coach a top defense, which the Cowboys obviously desperately need. Steichen has coaxed top offenses out of questionable quarterback play before and could do good work with Dak Prescott. Moore was seemingly Jones' anointed successor to Mike McCarthy before that relationship blew up.

Cowboys connections

Oklahoma Sooners Interim OC Jason Witten

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders

Cowboys OC Klayton Adams

Seahawks DC Aden Durde

Witten might be the single-most likely candidate on this list to actually get the job, given his pedigree. He's a Cowboys legend. Jones loves him and has been praising him as a future NFL head coach for years. It would basically be like hiring Jason Garrett, but if the player was actually good when he was on the Cowboys. (That's not a comment on Witten's coaching acumen — just on Jones' thought process when it comes to hiring coaches.) Oklahoma's offense has actually improved since Witten took over play-calling duties, so maybe there is something there, but most of his success has come at the high school level.

Sanders is another former Cowboys player and a hire that would generate a massive amount of attention. Considering how his tenure in Colorado has gone since his team lost Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, though, it's probably not a hire that would generate much enthusiasm. Still, Jerry loves a story, and Deion in Dallas would be arguably the biggest story out there.

Adams is highly respected, has shown the ability to design a good run game in both Dallas and Arizona, would probably come cheaply (which is important for Jones, as we know) and is right down the hall, which is where the Cowboys turned the last time they hired a head coach.

Durde was the Cowboys' defensive line coach under Dan Quinn before leaving to be the defensive coordinator under Mike Macdonald in Seattle. He doesn't call the defensive plays for the Seahawks, but he's been part of building one of the NFL's best defenses.

Hope is now gone for Cowboys' season after historic Thanksgiving collapse vs. Eagles Garrett Podell

Texas connections

Rams Assistant HC Kliff Kingsbury

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian

Much like Jones loves connections to the Cowboys, he loves connections to Texas.

Kingsbury was born and raised in San Antonio. He set records as a high school player in Texas, was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, started at Texas Tech, coached both Houston and Texas Tech to electric offenses and has worked with a lot of high-profile quarterbacks. He wasn't particularly successful as a head coach, but Schottenheimer wasn't particularly successful as an offensive coordinator, and Jones still hired him.

Sarkisian has been the head coach at UT since 2021. He seemingly generates NFL buzz every offseason. He does have NFL experience as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but those tenures weren't exactly successful. And his run at Texas has included some high-profile bad losses, including a pair to unranked teams this year. Still, his name will probably come up in NFL circles again.

College coaches

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Ohio State HC Ryan Day

Freeman is the hottest college-to-NFL name out there right now. He's been in the mix for other jobs the last two offseasons but decided to stay at Notre Dame, where his team is once again one of the top contenders for the College Football Playoff. He's shown himself to be a good program builder and is the kind of coach who could be a very long-term option if things went well. He'd probably have to be very highly compensated to leave South Bend, though, so it seems pretty unlikely that he'd ever land in Dallas.

Day's name has also come up in NFL discussions in recent seasons, and with the way Ohio State's season has gone this year (and the way its recruiting class is crumbling), it wouldn't be surprising if this was the offseason where the two sides decided to part ways. Hiring him off his least successful year in college wouldn't be ideal, but that's not really the kind of thing that Jones concerns himself with.

Retread assistants

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Packers DC Jonathan Gannon

Joseph got a chance to be a head coach a decade ago, and it didn't go very well. But he's since become a top coordinator again, and maybe he gets another chance at a head-coaching gig. He's not likely to be the hottest name on the market because Sean Payton gets most of the credit for the Broncos' success even though the defense is much better than the offense. However, the Cowboys usually aren't interested in the hottest name on the market because they cost too much to acquire.

Gannon's tenure as a head coach also didn't go well, but he's been one of the best defensive coordinators in the league this season and was excellent in that role with the Eagles. If Jerry decides fixing the defense is the thing that matters most to him and doesn't want to break the bank, Gannon could be someone he turns to.

Never-happening assistants

Vikings DC Brian Flores

Flores is probably the single-best assistant coach in the NFL. His ability to confuse NFL offenses with his schemes is practically unmatched around the league right now. He probably got a raw deal with the Dolphins the first time he was a head coach, and he's annually considered for other jobs. He just always seems to finish as a runner-up, at least in part because he is suing the league for racial discrimination. That's what makes it wildly unlikely that Jones would ever even think about hiring him, let alone actually do it, which is a shame.

Up-and-coming assistants

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, Jaguars OC Grant Udinski, Ravens OC Declan Doyle, Ravens DC Anthony Weaver, 49ers OC Klay Kubiak, Rams DC Chris Shula, Rams OC Nate Scheelhaase, Patriots TE Coach Thomas Brown, Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich, Falcons OC Tommy Rees, Steelers DC Patrick Graham, Broncos DC Davis Webb, Vikings QB Coach Josh McCown, Giants DC Dennard Wilson, Jets ST Coach Chris Banjo, Lions OC Drew Petzing, Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard, Panthers OC Brad Idzik, Browns DC Mike Rutenberg, Commanders DC Durante Jones, Bengals OC Dan Pitcher, Texans OC Nick Caley

You're likely to see some or all of these names pop up as candidates for whatever jobs open up this coming offseason. The Cowboys choosing from the "up-and-coming assistants" pool seems unlikely given their track record, but it's at least worth noting this group of candidates, since that's where most new head coaches come from. They have varying levels of worthiness based on what their respective units have done this year and in the past, but they're all going to be on the minds of owners and general managers this hiring season.