FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 offseason involved much more activity than the 2024 offseason but it's unclear how much better those moves made them.

Following an injury-plagued 7-10 campaign, they moved on from Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their next head coach. Then, they let edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, running back Rico Dowdle and backup quarterback Cooper Rush walk in free agency. Dallas' biggest splash in free agency involved signing edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who returns to the Cowboys (where he suited up in 2023), after erupting for a team-high 10.5 sacks for the NFC finalist Washington Commanders in 2024.

Other free agency signings included running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on one-year deals, trades for former first-round picks in linebacker Kenneth Murray and Kaiir Elam and trading for a raw, strong-armed backup quarterback Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots. It felt like more depth chart back-filling than making upgrades, but maybe that's what needed before giving more young guys legit snaps once again in 2025 following another year heavily leaning on the draft to level up the roster.

So how will the Cowboys continue to beef up their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft with an eye toward a postseason return? Let's take a look at what Dallas needs to prioritize, the picks in their arsenal entering the draft and analysis of their picks thus far.

Dallas Cowboys team needs

Dallas Cowboys 2025 draft picks

Overall selections:

Round 1, pick 12: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

To some outside the Cowboys' building, the selection of Alabama Crimson Tide All-American offensive guard Tyler Booker comes as a surprise. That's not a case inside the building. CBS Sports asked a team source if they were surprised by the Booker selection, and their reply was "no" with a chuckle. Booker affirmed that sentiment on his conference call Thursday.

"Right after the [30] visit, they called my agents and told me how well I did," Booker said on a conference call at the Cowboys' facility. "Then just being on the visit, we really connected. We had a vibe like we ere two entities who are really excited about football, who really love football. ... God has set it for me to go to the pinnacle of the NFL, like to play for America's team, like the Dallas Cowboys are a national brand. It's very powerful to be a part of a brand like that. God has set for me to be there, and I'm super excited to get to work."

Booker allowed just two sacks on 979 career pass-blocking snaps at Alabama, and he just turned 21 years old on April 12. When asked about what he would say to Cowboys fans who were disappointed and hopeful for a different position like I wide receiver, Booker had a strong message.

"For one, I would say turn on the tape because for three years at Alabama, I straight up dominated," Booker said. "I was a dude at the University of Alabama. I was that guy in the SEC for three years straight, and it takes a lot for a person to be that. So first, turn on the tape."

However, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can have better luck flipping a first-round offensive lineman to a different side of the line. They took Tyler Guyton in the opening round of the 2024 draft and moved him to left tackle despite him being a right tackle for Oklahoma. CBS Sports asked Booker about flipping from left guard to right, and he didn't have any doubt about making that transition work.

"It's easy for me," Booker said of switching from left guard to right guard. "As my [Alabama offensive line] coach [Eric] Wilford would say, 'It's sleepy because you can do it in your sleep.' That's what he would say. My freshman year so my rotation was the starters would get the first two series, and then I'll get two series at right guard. So that's something I'm comfortable switching sides, and that won't be too much of a problem for me. I'm just excited to get to work. Wherever you put on the football field, I'm going to be ready to get after [it]. I'm going to be ready to go. It doesn't matter if I'm at guard, right guard, right tackle, center, slot receiver, running back. It doesn't matter. I'm going to give you my all. ... My demeanor is I'm always trying to make you quit, and I do that by being violent, nasty from the first snap to the last snap, and I never let up. There's only so much a man can take."

Booker will be flipped from left guard to right guard to replace the recently retired Zack Martin with two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith having the left guard spot on lock.

"I'm super excited to come in and just be a Cowboy. I watched Zack Martin a lot growing up, and he's a Hall of Famer," Booker said of succeeding Martin as the Cowboys' right guard. "But I think I would be doing me and the organization a disservice by going there, trying to be Zack Martin. I'm going to be Tyler Booker every day I'm there. I'm going to learn the parts of Zack Martin that made Zack Martin so great. I'm going to add that to Tyler Booker. I'm not going to go in there trying to be Zack Martin. I'm going to go in there being Tyler Booker and learn from Zack Martin."

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said at his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday that he felt the offensive line was more impactful in the run game than the running back carrying the football. This pick certainly doubled down on that school of thought. Booker is ready to get to work for Jones and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. When Booker met Schottenheimer, Dallas' new head coach was jamming to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody " by Whitney Houston, which helped the two connect quickly.

"I just thought that was funny, but like that showed that he was authentically him. Playing for a coach that is authentically him the whole time, I really enjoy being in an environment like that."