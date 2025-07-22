Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott understands that Dallas' recent postseason struggles aren't up to the franchise's historic standards. Dallas didn't even make the NFL Playoffs in 2024, as Prescott missed over half of the year due to a hamstring injury.

Entering his 10th year with the Cowboys -- making him the longest active member of the team -- and after signing a four-year contract extension worth $60 million annually in September 2024, Prescott isn't shying away from the pressure entering a crucial 2025 campaign.

"I would bet on myself, and I'd bet on the work that I put into this thing any day," Prescott told ALLCITY DLLS. "And trust me I'd give the money I make to win and be broke. I'm not sensitive to it. It is what it is. And trust me, that's my point. Nobody's more disappointed than I am about that. All that does is that elevates the work that I put into this and how I approach it."

Just two years ago, Prescott finished runner-up in MVP voting after leading the league with 410 completions and 36 touchdowns passing. He also amassed 4,516 yards through the air and posted a career-high 69.5% completion percentage.

He's a good season away from breaking Dallas' career yards passing record, and just 35 touchdowns behind Tony Romo (248) on the Cowboys' all-time list. But he's also 2-5 in the postseason, and he has yet to get close to breaking Dallas' 30-year Super Bowl drought.

"Nobody's more upset; nobody's more pissed; nobody's more disappointed about that than I am," Prescott said. "Nobody wants to win more than me. I have the proof in what I do, in my hours and my habits of preparation. I understand it's a team game, but at the end of the day, the quarterback is paid to fill in those gaps, and when you're not playing well, to understand that and to bring the team back.

"And have I done that when I needed to? Absolutely not in those crucial times."

Dallas did make some major changes in the offseason to try and revamp the stagnant franchise. The Cowboys fired coach Mike McCarthy in January and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to replace him.

They tried to improve the offense by trading a pair of draft picks to acquire former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who will play alongside perennial Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb.

"I know what I put into this game," Prescott said. "I do it all for a purpose. And when I go through the fire, that just says it's shaping up what's to come."