ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yes, the Dallas Cowboys did play their preseason finale Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, the football itself took a backseat to the drama of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons' drawn out contract negotiations with team owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Parsons walked into AT&T Stadium pregame munching on a plate of nachos, and Jones caught up with the All-Pro's mother Sherese pregame.

Postgame, Parsons exited the locker room with teammate and Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, his BFF on the Cowboys. After slowly walking just ahead of a small handful of gathered media, Diggs turned and crossed his arms to block the gathering from speaking to Parsons, but he did serve as the 26-year-old's spokesman and answered questions on his behalf for a couple minutes. Parsons was spotted laying by himself on a training table during a bulk of the Cowboys' 31-13 preseason victory, which is why Diggs began talking about his teammate's back. Jones spoke at training camp about how he believes Parsons' back injury is contract related.

"I don't know, his back is kind of tight. He had to get an MRI today. I don't know," Diggs said of Parsons' Week 1 availability. "It depends on how his back feels. I know he was really sore this morning. He went to get it checked out, so that's the last thing I heard from him."

Diggs, who was able to sign a five-year, $97 million extension in training camp of the 2023 season, obviously laments how Parsons' negotiations with Dallas have unraveled.

"I wish everything could be handled and everything could be taken care of," Diggs said. "He's one of our star players. You know he's the heart and soul of this team. I just wish things weren't how they are, different circumstances. You know everybody has to do what's best for them at the end of the day. I feel like just leave it in God's hands, and God will figure it out for everyone."

After Diggs gave that final answer, Parsons poked his head back from around the corner and asked Diggs, "You said all good things?"

Everyone gathered -- Diggs, Parsons and several reporters -- chuckled as Parsons and Diggs exited the bowels of AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, one of Parsons' closest friends along the defensive line who re-signed on a four-year, $80 million extension ahead of free agency this offseason, was exasperated when asked about his thoughts on Parsons' up-in-the-air Week 1 availability. Dallas kicks off the 2025 NFL season at the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4, a date now less than two weeks away.

"I mean, shit bro, I don't know," Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa said postgame on Friday. "I can't really speak on that right now. I'm not even going to answer any questions about that to be honest. You'll have to ask me about something else."

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said he "feels good" about Parsons suiting up for Week 1. He maintained he still feels the same way on Friday. "I do," Schottenheimer said postgame.

How close is Diggs to returning to action?

Diggs' Week 1 availability is also up in the air but for a different reason: his health. He reinjured his left knee at the tail end of the 2024 season, which led to him having a chrondal tissue graft surgery on it in January.

"I feel good. I feel way better than I should right now," Diggs said.

Could he be ready for Week 1?

"Maybe, maybe not," Diggs said after a long pause. "I don't know. We have to see."

His rehab has picked up "a lot" within the last week, and Diggs is set for another ramp up in the remaining 12 days between now and the season opener.

"I want to practice a lot," Diggs said. "I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps. Get live reps in. I haven't practiced in awhile, so I feel like the practice will tell me where I am."

Despite being without himself and the steady presence of veteran Jourdan Lewis, who is now a Jacksonville Jaguar, he believes Dallas' cornerback group can withstand a week or two or three without him to begin the season.

"I think they'll be good. I think they can hold their own," Diggs said. "Kaiir [Elam] is really good. He's fast. He's smart. He can make plays. I think they're going to hold their own. It's not just the corners out there. There's a whole 11 guys on the field at the end of the day. So as long as everybody plays together and plays as a team, we'll be OK."

Diggs and the Cowboys' front office disagreed about his decision to train and rehab away from the facility in the offseason prior to mandatory minicamp in June, so they triggered a close in his contract to dock his 2025 pay by $500,000. Diggs maintains his communication with the team about his knee injury now has "been great."

"I'm very hungry. I'm itching to get back on the field," Diggs said. "I can't wait."