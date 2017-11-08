Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: Picks from expert who's 10-1 on Falcons games
Larry Hartstein has his pulse on Atlanta and just made a strong play for Cowboys-Falcons
The slumping Atlanta Falcons host the surging Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Falcons are three-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5, down 2.5 from where the line opened.
Before you make any bets on Cowboys-Falcons, you'll want to hear what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
Last week, he faded Atlanta as small road favorites at Carolina. The result? Carolina 20, Atlanta 17, another easy cash. Incredibly, it improved Hartstein to 10-1 in his past 11 picks involving the Falcons. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.
Part of his success: Hartstein was a sportswriter based in Atlanta for 15 years. He has his pulse on the Falcons.
He's going for 11-1 on Falcons picks Sunday, and he's sharing his pick over at SportsLine.
Hartstein knows the Cowboys have been on fire since their bye. Dallas is 3-0 straight up and against the spread since the off week with emphatic wins over the 49ers (40-10), Redskins (33-19) and Chiefs (28-17). Quarterback Dak Prescott has not turned the ball over since Week 5.
The Cowboys will likely have the services of running back Ezekiel Elliott again. He's second in the league with 783 rushing yards and has topped 100 in three of his past four games.
But just because the Cowboys have been on fire doesn't mean they cover, especially on the road against a potent offense.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is seventh in the NFL with 2,157 passing yards and Atlanta might have won last week if all-world wide receiver Julio Jones had not dropped an easy touchdown.
And the Falcons have won the lpast two meetings between these teams, and four of the past six, by at least six points.
Dallas' defense is middle of the road against the pass and in points allowed and the Cowboys have only faced two teams with a winning record all season (Chiefs, Rams).
Hartstein is leaning toward the over on Cowboys-Falcons, but what about the spread, which he has made his name picking?
He knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines the pointspread winner for Cowboys-Falcons. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Cowboys-Falcons on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor determines which side of Cowboys-Falcons you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed 10 of his past 11 Falcons picks, and find out.
