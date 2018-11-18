Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Sunday's NFL game
We're bringing you live updates from one of the most important games in the NFC on Sunday
On the outskirts of the playoff picture, but not entirely dead yet, both the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes and dreams alive. That turns their Week 11 matchup in Atlanta into a must-win affair, which makes their contest one of the best games of the week.
On Sunday, the Cowboys and Falcons meet in a pivotal clash that'll have sizable ramifications in the playoff race. After a huge win over the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Cowboys are 4-5, chasing the 6-3 Redskins in the NFC East, and lagging behind the 5-3-1 Vikings for the second Wild Card spot in the NFC. The Falcons, on the other hand, are coming off a bad loss to the Browns. At 4-5, they've been essentially eliminated in the NFC South as the Saints run away with the division. They're fighting for that last playoff spot currently held by the Vikings. One team will take a big step toward that playoff spot on Sunday.
We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the game with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this article will turn into a takeaways-style recap. Let's get to it.
Thank you for joining us.
