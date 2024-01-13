Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys

Regular Season Records: Green Bay 9-8, Dallas 12-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Packers are staring down a pretty large 7.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's match. On Sunday, they will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC playoff match at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The pair might be coming in a bit winded given how much these teams ran up and down the field in their prior games.

Green Bay waltzed into their match Sunday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 17-9 win over the Bears.

The Packers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jordan Love out in front who threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns while completing 84.4% of his passes. Love's posted a season-high passer rating of 128.6. Another player making a difference was Dontayvion Wicks, who picked up 61 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Dallas stacked a ninth blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Commanders 38-10 on the road. The over/under was set at 47.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Cowboys can attribute much of their success to CeeDee Lamb, who picked up 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Dak Prescott, who threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns while completing 86.1% of his passes.

Green Bay is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-8 record this season. As for Dallas, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 12-5.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Cowboys, as the team is favored by a full 7.5 points. The Packers might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Green Bay came out on top in a nail-biter against Dallas in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, sneaking past 31-28. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Packers since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a big 7.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Dallas.