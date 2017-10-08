Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: Picks from insider with 6 straight ATS wins

The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas, in a rematch of January's NFC divisional playoff game. Kickoff is at 4:25pm ET.



The Cowboys are three-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 53, down a half-point from where it opened. It's the highest total on Sunday.



Last week, he was all over the Saints laying 2.5 points to the Dolphins in London. The result: New Orleans 20, Miami 0, and a double-digit cover. And he also won on Thursday Night Football with Buccaneers +5.5 against the Patriots. Amazingly, it was his sixth straight win against the spread.



Part of his success: He's a former running back and football coach who has been supplying analysis on the game for the past decade. He has a knack for analyzing lines and exploiting matchups. And he loves targeting high-profile NFL games.



Hunt knows Cowboys vs. Packers comes down to the Packers' receiving corps versus the Cowboys' secondary. The Packers go five-deep on the outside and will challenge Dallas' defensive depth.



Jordy Nelson had 75 yards and two scores last week and Randall Cobb also found the end zone. And despite being hospitalized after the Thursday night game against the Bears, Davante Adams (concussion) could suit up Sunday. He's listed as questionable.



Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is fresh off a three-touchdown performance at home against the Rams and Ezekiel Elliott added 139 total yards and two scores. Given the matchup, Hunt knows Elliott will continue to roll against the Packers.

SportsLine's advanced projection model agrees. It's calling for well over 100 yards from scrimmage and an end zone visit for Elliott on Sunday.



But that doesn't mean Dallas covers. The Packers won outright in Arlington in last season's playoffs as underdogs, and the Cowboys rank in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed (231.8) and points allowed (24.3). The Packers' primary strength, Aaron Rodgers' arm, is the Cowboys' Achilles heel. SportsLine's model is forecasting almost 300 yards for him.



