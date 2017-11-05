Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds: Picks from model that went 12-1 last week

The 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs travel to AT&T Stadium on Sunday to take on the 4-3 Dallas Cowboys.



The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites, up from an open of -1, while the Over-Under is 53 points, up sharply from an open of 48.5.



Uncertainty around the availability of Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has led to wild odds swings already, as the line moved down to a pick'em before the announcement that Zeke would be able to play. Then, money began pouring in on the Cowboys, sending it to -2.5.



The model is fresh off a 12-1 straight-up week. It called every game but one correctly, including the Bills stomping the Raiders and these same Cowboys beating the Redskins.



The model has adjusted for the Cowboys getting back Elliott, who is third in the NFL with 690 rushing yards. Missed practice time and legal distractions could hurt his productivity, but he faces a Chiefs defense that has been gashed on the ground this year. Kansas City is 28th defensively against the run, allowing over 130 yards per game.



Dallas has put up at least 30 points in each of its last four games and Elliott has gone over 100 yards rushing in three straight.



But just because the Cowboys can score doesn't mean they beat the Chiefs by a field goal or more.



Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is coming off a clunker against the division-rival Redskins. Although the Cowboys won, Prescott was held below 150 yards passing and didn't throw a TD.



And despite being held out of the end zone the last five weeks, Kareem Hunt is poised for a big afternoon in Big D. SportsLine's projections say he'll go well over 100 yards from scrimmage and find the end zone against a Cowboys defense that's given up at least 30 points three times this season.

We can tell you the model is loving Under 53. In fact, the Under hits in 59 percent of simulations.



