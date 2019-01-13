Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for NFL Playoffs
Live scores, analysis and updates from the Rams vs. Cowboys NFC Divisional Playoff game
With one of our final four participants now determined, we head to Los Angeles to see the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys duke it out for the right to advance to the NFC title game. These two teams have squared off in the playoffs more than any other teams in NFL history, and if their play this season is any indication, Saturday evening's battle should be a fun one.
Both the Rams and Cowboys are led by young stars on offense and defense, and it will be fascinating to see Jared Goff and Dak Prescott and Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott and Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks and Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup and Aaron Donald and DeMarcus Lawrence and Marcus Peters and Byron Jones and John Johnson and Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch and more all on the field at the same time. These two teams are similar in that most of what they do offensively is based off the spectacular abilities of their respective running backs, but almost everything else about them is different.
For our part, we'll be focusing on the matchups of the Rams' play-action passing attack against the Cowboys' back seven defenders, as well as the 'Boys' offensive line against Aaron Donald and company up front.
We'll be live blogging the whole playoff party below and then you can check back later for some takeaways. Come join the show.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Divisional NFL Sunday odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL divisional game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
2019 NFL playoff schedule released
Here are the dates and times for every NFL playoff game from the wild-card round to the Super...
-
Cowboys vs. Rams odds, picks, best sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Rams vs. Cowboys game 10,000 tim...
-
Rams-Cowboys: Breaking down key matchups
Everything you need to know about Saturday's NFC divisional round showdown
-
Watch Cowboys vs. Rams in NFC playoffs
It's a throwback matchup as the Cowboys visit Los Angeles to play the Rams
-
Chiefs fans yelled at for snowball throw
Reid was not thrilled at the prospect of his fans getting him a penalty