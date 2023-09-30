Who's Playing

New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys

Current Records: New England 1-2, Dallas 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Dallas came into their matchup last Sunday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 28-16 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. Dallas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Cowboys' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dak Prescott, who threw for 249 yards and a touchdown, and Tony Pollard who rushed for 122 yards.

Meanwhile, the Patriots didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Jets on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 15-10 win.

New England's win bumped their season record to 1-2 while Dallas' defeat dropped theirs to 2-1.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cowboys don't have any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 28.7 points per game. It's a different story for the Patriots, though, as they've been averaging only 16.7 per game. Given the Cowboys' sizeable advantage in that area, the Patriots will need to limit their effectiveness. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 7-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

New England has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Dallas.