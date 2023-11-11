Who's Playing

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

Current Records: New York 2-7, Dallas 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cowboys are 9-1 against the Giants since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys will be playing at home against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The timing is sure in the Cowboys' favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Giants have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Sunday, the Cowboys were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 28-23 to the Eagles. Dallas gained 114 more yards on the day, but it was Philadelphia that made the best of use of them.

Dak Prescott put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Jake Ferguson, who picked up 91 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Cowboys dominated in the air and finished the game with 374 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Eagles only passed for 207.

Meanwhile, New York gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 30-6 defeat at the hands of the Raiders. New York was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 24-0.

The losses dropped Dallas to 5-3 and New York to 2-7.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Cowboys are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. This contest will be the Giants' eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4-1 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cowboys haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 27.2 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Giants , though, as they've been averaging only 11.2 per game. The only thing between the Cowboys and another offensive beatdown is the Giants. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

Dallas is a big 16-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 38.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New York.