Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: Picks from expert with 4 straight Cowboys wins

"Sunday Night Football" features an NFC East showdown between the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 5-4 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Eagles are six-point favorites, up three from an open of three.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48, up one from where it opened.



White knows the public will be all over the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," for good reason. The Eagles are coming off a bye with what's been the best team in the league. Philadelphia has won seven straight, averaging 33 points during that stretch. They put up 51 on the Broncos in Week 9.

SportsLine's projection model says Eagles QB Carson Wentz will continue to fly high. It's calling for over 250 yards and two TDs from Philly's signal caller, including one to TE Zach Ertz.



But just because the Eagles have been on fire doesn't mean they cover a large six-point spread, especially on the road in a divisional game.

RB Ezekiel Elliott is serving the second game of his six-game suspension, but against the Eagles' No. 1 run defense, Zeke's absence might not be as big of a factor as it was against Atlanta.

The Eagles' defensive weakness is through the air, where they're giving up 249.4 yards per game, seventh-most in the NFL. Prescott's 16 TD passes are tied for seventh entering Week 11, and he's tossed multiple scores in all but three games.

In his lone start against the Eagles last season, Prescott threw for almost 300 yards and two scores, rushing for one more. The Cowboys won by six in overtime.

And the Cowboys have proven they can win without LT Tyron Smith (groin, back), who will likely miss Sunday Night Football. They beat the Bears and 49ers last season without their four-time Pro Bowler. Byron Bell will step in on Sunday after the Cowboys allowed QB Dak Prescott to be sacked eight times last week. They've had the entire week to prepare for Smith's absence.

Dallas has won three of the last five meetings outright. In their two wins, the Eagles only won by more than six points once, and that was in Week 17 last season when Dallas sat both Elliott and Prescott.



